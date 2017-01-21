Sportlich setzte es für den französischen Spitzenklub OGC Nizza einen Rückschlag im Titelkampf der Ligue 1. Die Südfranzosen mussten sich auf Korsika mit dem dritten Remis in Folge begnügen. Mario Balotelli erlebte beim 1:1 in Bastia eine ganz andere schwere Enttäuschung.
Italo-Star stürmt gegen "Bullen"
Yesterday the result against Bastia was right.. we will work more and try to get our objective.. the referee was good too?? but I have a question for French people.. Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise end "uh uh" for the whole game and no one of the "commissions discipline " say nothing? So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia ? Football is an amazing sport .. those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible ! VERGOGNA DAVVERO. UNE VRAIE HONTE .