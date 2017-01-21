Italo-Star stürmt gegen "Bullen" Elf kuriose Fakten über Skandal-Boy Mario Balotelli

"Ich hab eine Frage an die Leute in Frankreich: Ist es normal, dass Bastia-Anhänger das gesamte Spiel lang Affengeräusche machen und ´uh uh´ schreien und die Offiziellen nichts dagegen sagen?", fragte der italienische Stürmer nach dem Spiel auf Instagram. Und folgerte daraus: "Also ist Rassismus LEGAL in Frankreich? Oder nur in Bastia?"Der Stürmer sah sich immer wieder rassistischen Anfeindungen ausgesetzt. "Fußball ist so ein schöner Sport. Diese Menschen wie die Fans von Bastia machen es schrecklich."