Sportlich setzte es für den französischen Spitzenklub OGC Nizza einen Rückschlag im Titelkampf der Ligue 1. Die Südfranzosen mussten sich auf Korsika mit dem dritten Remis in Folge begnügen. Mario Balotelli erlebte beim 1:1 in Bastia eine ganz andere schwere Enttäuschung. 

"Ich hab eine Frage an die Leute in Frankreich: Ist es normal, dass Bastia-Anhänger das gesamte Spiel lang Affengeräusche machen und ´uh uh´ schreien und die Offiziellen nichts dagegen sagen?", fragte der italienische Stürmer nach dem Spiel auf Instagram. Und folgerte daraus: "Also ist Rassismus LEGAL in Frankreich? Oder nur in Bastia?"
Der Stürmer sah sich immer wieder rassistischen Anfeindungen ausgesetzt. "Fußball ist so ein schöner Sport. Diese Menschen wie die Fans von Bastia machen es schrecklich." 
 

