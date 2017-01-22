"Schlechtester Linksverteidiger"

Christian Fuchs nach Leicester-Pleite hart kritisiert

Es läuft alles andere als rund beim amtierenden englischen Premier League-Champion Leicester City.Die "Foxes" kamen beim FC Southamption mit 0:3 unter die Räder und finden sich als 15. mitten im Abstiegskampf wieder. 

James Ward-Prowse in der 26. Minute, Jay Rodriguez (39.) und Dusan Tadic per Elfmeter (86.) besiegelten die elfte Pleite der "Fuxes" im 22. Spiel. Damit büßte der Meister weiter an Boden ein, liegt aktuell nur auf Rang 15. Von einem Abstiegsplatz trennen die Elf von Claudio Ranieri lediglich vier Zähler. 
Nach dem Spiel bekam auch der ehemalige ÖFB-Teamkapitän Christian Fuchs sein Fett weg. Der "Leicester Mercury" gab dem Linksverteidiger die Note vier von zehn und kommentierte seine Leistung mit: "Schenkte Hojbjergm mit einem verunglückten Rückpass beinahe ein Tor - das hätte seinen Nachmittag gut zusammengefasst."

Bei den Fans schnitt Fuchs noch schlechter ab, sahen den ehemaligen ÖFB-Teamkapitän noch schlechter als sein Team oder stuften den 30-Jährigen als "schlechtesten Linksverteidiger der Liga" ein.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
21
17
1
3
45:15
52
2
Arsenal FC
22
14
5
3
50:23
47
3
Tottenham
22
13
7
2
45:16
46
4
Liverpool FC
22
13
6
3
51:27
45
5
Manchester City
22
13
4
5
43:28
43
6
Manchester Utd
22
11
8
3
33:21
41
7
Everton FC
22
10
6
6
33:23
36
8
West Bromwich
22
9
5
8
30:28
32
9
Stoke City
22
7
7
8
28:34
28
10
West Ham
22
8
4
10
29:36
28
11
Southampton
22
7
6
9
22:26
27
12
Bournemouth
22
7
5
10
32:39
26
13
FC Burnley
22
8
2
12
24:33
26
14
Watford FC
22
6
6
10
25:38
24
15
Leicester City
22
5
6
11
24:37
21
16
Middlesbrough
22
4
8
10
18:25
20
17
Swansea City
22
5
3
14
26:51
18
18
Crystal Palace
22
4
4
14
30:41
16
19
Hull City
21
4
4
13
20:45
16
20
Sunderland
22
4
3
15
20:42
15
<< 23. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
31.01 20:45
Sunderland
Sunderland
-
:
-
Tottenham
Tottenham
31.01 20:45
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
31.01 20:45
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Watford FC
Watford FC
31.01 20:45
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Leicester City
Leicester City
31.01 20:45
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
31.01 20:45
Swansea City
Swansea City
-
:
-
Southampton
Southampton
31.01 21:00
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
01.02 20:45
West Ham
West Ham
-
:
-
Manchester City
Manchester City
01.02 21:00
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Hull City
Hull City
01.02 21:00
Stoke City
Stoke City
-
:
-
Everton FC
Everton FC

