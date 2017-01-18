Das Transfer-Hick-Hack rund um West Ham United und Star-Spieler Dimitri Payet nimmt kein Ende. Der 29-jährige Franzose will unbedingt zurück zu Olympique Marseille, die Vereine sind sich aber mit der Ablösesumme nicht einig. Nun schockiert Payet mit der Drohung sich selbst zu verletzten.
"Wenn ihr mich nicht verkauft, dann werde ich mir selbst einen Kreuzbandriss zuziehen. Ich schwöre, dass ich nie wieder das Trikot von West Ham tragen werde", ließ Payet in der L'Équipe aufhorchen. Mittlerweile ist der Klub aus London verhandlungsbereit, die Ablösesumme entspricht aber noch ganz und gar nicht den Vorstellungen der Hammers.
Dimitri Payet auf Transferstreik
Rang
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
21
17
1
3
45:15
52
2
Tottenham
21
13
6
2
43:14
45
3
Liverpool FC
21
13
6
2
49:24
45
4
Arsenal FC
21
13
5
3
48:22
44
5
Manchester City
21
13
3
5
41:26
42
6
Manchester Utd
21
11
7
3
32:20
40
7
Everton FC
21
9
6
6
32:23
33
8
West Bromwich
21
8
5
8
28:28
29
9
Stoke City
21
7
6
8
27:33
27
10
FC Burnley
21
8
2
11
23:31
26
11
Bournemouth
21
7
4
10
30:37
25
12
West Ham
21
7
4
10
26:35
25
13
Southampton
21
6
6
9
19:26
24
14
Watford FC
21
6
5
10
23:36
23
15
Leicester City
21
5
6
10
24:34
21
16
Middlesbrough
21
4
8
9
17:22
20
17
Crystal Palace
21
4
4
13
30:40
16
18
Hull City
21
4
4
13
20:45
16
19
Sunderland
21
4
3
14
20:40
15
20
Swansea City
21
4
3
14
23:49
15
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
13.08 13:30
Hull City
2
:
1
Leicester City
13.08 16:00
Southampton
1
:
1
Watford FC
13.08 16:00
Middlesbrough
1
:
1
Stoke City
13.08 16:00
Everton FC
1
:
1
Tottenham
13.08 16:00
Crystal Palace
0
:
1
West Bromwich
13.08 16:00
FC Burnley
0
:
1
Swansea City
13.08 18:30
Manchester City
2
:
1
Sunderland
14.08 14:30
Bournemouth
1
:
3
Manchester Utd
14.08 17:00
Arsenal FC
3
:
4
Liverpool FC
15.08 21:00
Chelsea FC
2
:
1
West Ham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
19.08 21:00
Manchester Utd
2
:
0
Southampton
20.08 13:30
Stoke City
1
:
4
Manchester City
20.08 16:00
West Bromwich
1
:
2
Everton FC
20.08 16:00
FC Burnley
2
:
0
Liverpool FC
20.08 16:00
Swansea City
0
:
2
Hull City
20.08 16:00
Tottenham
1
:
0
Crystal Palace
20.08 16:00
Watford FC
1
:
2
Chelsea FC
20.08 18:30
Leicester City
0
:
0
Arsenal FC
21.08 14:30
Sunderland
1
:
2
Middlesbrough
21.08 17:00
West Ham
1
:
0
Bournemouth
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
27.08 13:30
Tottenham
1
:
1
Liverpool FC
27.08 16:00
Watford FC
1
:
3
Arsenal FC
27.08 16:00
Southampton
1
:
1
Sunderland
27.08 16:00
Leicester City
2
:
1
Swansea City
27.08 16:00
Everton FC
1
:
0
Stoke City
27.08 16:00
Crystal Palace
1
:
1
Bournemouth
27.08 16:00
Chelsea FC
3
:
0
FC Burnley
27.08 18:30
Hull City
0
:
1
Manchester Utd
28.08 14:30
West Bromwich
0
:
0
Middlesbrough
28.08 17:00
Manchester City
3
:
1
West Ham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
10.09 13:30
Manchester Utd
1
:
2
Manchester City
10.09 16:00
Stoke City
0
:
4
Tottenham
10.09 16:00
Middlesbrough
1
:
2
Crystal Palace
10.09 16:00
FC Burnley
1
:
1
Hull City
10.09 16:00
Arsenal FC
2
:
1
Southampton
10.09 16:00
Bournemouth
1
:
0
West Bromwich
10.09 16:00
West Ham
2
:
4
Watford FC
10.09 18:30
Liverpool FC
4
:
1
Leicester City
11.09 17:00
Swansea City
2
:
2
Chelsea FC
12.09 21:00
Sunderland
0
:
3
Everton FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
16.09 21:00
Chelsea FC
1
:
2
Liverpool FC
17.09 16:00
West Bromwich
4
:
2
West Ham
17.09 16:00
Manchester City
4
:
0
Bournemouth
17.09 16:00
Leicester City
3
:
0
FC Burnley
17.09 16:00
Hull City
1
:
4
Arsenal FC
17.09 18:30
Everton FC
3
:
1
Middlesbrough
18.09 13:00
Watford FC
3
:
1
Manchester Utd
18.09 15:15
Southampton
1
:
0
Swansea City
18.09 15:15
Crystal Palace
4
:
1
Stoke City
18.09 17:30
Tottenham
1
:
0
Sunderland
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
24.09 13:30
Manchester Utd
4
:
1
Leicester City
24.09 16:00
Swansea City
1
:
3
Manchester City
24.09 16:00
Liverpool FC
5
:
1
Hull City
24.09 16:00
Middlesbrough
1
:
2
Tottenham
24.09 16:00
Stoke City
1
:
1
West Bromwich
24.09 16:00
Sunderland
2
:
3
Crystal Palace
24.09 16:00
Bournemouth
1
:
0
Everton FC
24.09 18:30
Arsenal FC
3
:
0
Chelsea FC
25.09 17:00
West Ham
0
:
3
Southampton
26.09 21:00
FC Burnley
2
:
0
Watford FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
30.09 21:00
Everton FC
1
:
1
Crystal Palace
01.10 13:30
Swansea City
1
:
2
Liverpool FC
01.10 16:00
West Ham
1
:
1
Middlesbrough
01.10 16:00
Watford FC
2
:
2
Bournemouth
01.10 16:00
Sunderland
1
:
1
West Bromwich
01.10 16:00
Hull City
0
:
2
Chelsea FC
02.10 13:00
Manchester Utd
1
:
1
Stoke City
02.10 15:15
Tottenham
2
:
0
Manchester City
02.10 15:15
Leicester City
0
:
0
Southampton
02.10 17:30
FC Burnley
0
:
1
Arsenal FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
15.10 13:30
Chelsea FC
3
:
0
Leicester City
15.10 16:00
Arsenal FC
3
:
2
Swansea City
15.10 16:00
West Bromwich
1
:
1
Tottenham
15.10 16:00
Bournemouth
6
:
1
Hull City
15.10 16:00
Manchester City
1
:
1
Everton FC
15.10 16:00
Stoke City
2
:
0
Sunderland
15.10 18:30
Crystal Palace
0
:
1
West Ham
16.10 14:30
Middlesbrough
0
:
1
Watford FC
16.10 17:00
Southampton
3
:
1
FC Burnley
17.10 21:00
Liverpool FC
0
:
0
Manchester Utd
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
22.10 13:30
Bournemouth
0
:
0
Tottenham
22.10 16:00
Arsenal FC
0
:
0
Middlesbrough
22.10 16:00
FC Burnley
2
:
1
Everton FC
22.10 16:00
Hull City
0
:
2
Stoke City
22.10 16:00
Leicester City
3
:
1
Crystal Palace
22.10 16:00
West Ham
1
:
0
Sunderland
22.10 16:00
Swansea City
0
:
0
Watford FC
22.10 18:30
Liverpool FC
2
:
1
West Bromwich
23.10 14:30
Manchester City
1
:
1
Southampton
23.10 17:00
Chelsea FC
4
:
0
Manchester Utd
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
29.10 13:30
Sunderland
1
:
4
Arsenal FC
29.10 16:00
West Bromwich
0
:
4
Manchester City
29.10 16:00
Watford FC
1
:
0
Hull City
29.10 16:00
Tottenham
1
:
1
Leicester City
29.10 16:00
Middlesbrough
2
:
0
Bournemouth
29.10 16:00
Manchester Utd
0
:
0
FC Burnley
29.10 18:30
Crystal Palace
2
:
4
Liverpool FC
30.10 14:30
Everton FC
2
:
0
West Ham
30.10 17:00
Southampton
0
:
2
Chelsea FC
31.10 21:00
Stoke City
3
:
1
Swansea City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
05.11 16:00
West Ham
1
:
1
Stoke City
05.11 16:00
FC Burnley
3
:
2
Crystal Palace
05.11 16:00
Manchester City
1
:
1
Middlesbrough
05.11 16:00
Bournemouth
1
:
2
Sunderland
05.11 18:30
Chelsea FC
5
:
0
Everton FC
06.11 13:00
Arsenal FC
1
:
1
Tottenham
06.11 15:15
Liverpool FC
6
:
1
Watford FC
06.11 15:15
Hull City
2
:
1
Southampton
06.11 16:00
Swansea City
1
:
3
Manchester Utd
06.11 17:30
Leicester City
1
:
2
West Bromwich
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
19.11 13:30
Manchester Utd
1
:
1
Arsenal FC
19.11 16:00
Watford FC
2
:
1
Leicester City
19.11 16:00
Sunderland
3
:
0
Hull City
19.11 16:00
Stoke City
0
:
1
Bournemouth
19.11 16:00
Everton FC
1
:
1
Swansea City
19.11 16:00
Crystal Palace
1
:
2
Manchester City
19.11 16:00
Southampton
0
:
0
Liverpool FC
19.11 18:30
Tottenham
3
:
2
West Ham
20.11 17:00
Middlesbrough
0
:
1
Chelsea FC
21.11 21:00
West Bromwich
4
:
0
FC Burnley
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
26.11 13:30
FC Burnley
1
:
2
Manchester City
26.11 16:00
Swansea City
5
:
4
Crystal Palace
26.11 16:00
Hull City
1
:
1
West Bromwich
26.11 16:00
Leicester City
2
:
2
Middlesbrough
26.11 16:00
Liverpool FC
2
:
0
Sunderland
26.11 18:30
Chelsea FC
2
:
1
Tottenham
27.11 13:00
Watford FC
0
:
1
Stoke City
27.11 15:15
Arsenal FC
3
:
1
Bournemouth
27.11 17:30
Southampton
1
:
0
Everton FC
27.11 17:30
Manchester Utd
1
:
1
West Ham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
03.12 13:30
Manchester City
1
:
3
Chelsea FC
03.12 16:00
Tottenham
5
:
0
Swansea City
03.12 16:00
Sunderland
2
:
1
Leicester City
03.12 16:00
Stoke City
2
:
0
FC Burnley
03.12 16:00
West Bromwich
3
:
1
Watford FC
03.12 16:00
Crystal Palace
3
:
0
Southampton
03.12 18:30
West Ham
1
:
5
Arsenal FC
04.12 14:30
Bournemouth
4
:
3
Liverpool FC
04.12 17:00
Everton FC
1
:
1
Manchester Utd
05.12 21:00
Middlesbrough
1
:
0
Hull City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
10.12 13:30
Watford FC
3
:
2
Everton FC
10.12 16:00
Hull City
3
:
3
Crystal Palace
10.12 16:00
FC Burnley
3
:
2
Bournemouth
10.12 16:00
Arsenal FC
3
:
1
Stoke City
10.12 16:00
Swansea City
3
:
0
Sunderland
10.12 18:30
Leicester City
4
:
2
Manchester City
11.12 13:00
Chelsea FC
1
:
0
West Bromwich
11.12 15:15
Southampton
1
:
0
Middlesbrough
11.12 15:15
Manchester Utd
1
:
0
Tottenham
11.12 17:30
Liverpool FC
2
:
2
West Ham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
13.12 20:45
Bournemouth
1
:
0
Leicester City
13.12 20:45
Everton FC
2
:
1
Arsenal FC
14.12 20:45
West Ham
1
:
0
FC Burnley
14.12 20:45
Sunderland
0
:
1
Chelsea FC
14.12 20:45
Middlesbrough
0
:
3
Liverpool FC
14.12 21:00
Stoke City
0
:
0
Southampton
14.12 21:00
Tottenham
3
:
0
Hull City
14.12 21:00
Manchester City
2
:
0
Watford FC
14.12 21:00
West Bromwich
3
:
1
Swansea City
14.12 21:00
Crystal Palace
1
:
2
Manchester Utd
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
17.12 13:30
Crystal Palace
0
:
1
Chelsea FC
17.12 16:00
West Ham
1
:
0
Hull City
17.12 16:00
Sunderland
1
:
0
Watford FC
17.12 16:00
Stoke City
2
:
2
Leicester City
17.12 16:00
Middlesbrough
3
:
0
Swansea City
17.12 18:30
West Bromwich
0
:
2
Manchester Utd
18.12 14:30
Bournemouth
1
:
3
Southampton
18.12 17:00
Manchester City
2
:
1
Arsenal FC
18.12 17:00
Tottenham
2
:
1
FC Burnley
19.12 21:00
Everton FC
0
:
1
Liverpool FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
26.12 13:30
Watford FC
1
:
1
Crystal Palace
26.12 16:00
Swansea City
1
:
4
West Ham
26.12 16:00
Manchester Utd
3
:
1
Sunderland
26.12 16:00
Leicester City
0
:
2
Everton FC
26.12 16:00
Arsenal FC
1
:
0
West Bromwich
26.12 16:00
Chelsea FC
3
:
0
Bournemouth
26.12 16:00
FC Burnley
1
:
0
Middlesbrough
26.12 18:15
Hull City
0
:
3
Manchester City
27.12 18:15
Liverpool FC
4
:
1
Stoke City
28.12 20:45
Southampton
1
:
4
Tottenham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
30.12 21:00
Hull City
2
:
2
Everton FC
31.12 16:00
Southampton
1
:
2
West Bromwich
31.12 16:00
FC Burnley
4
:
1
Sunderland
31.12 16:00
Chelsea FC
4
:
2
Stoke City
31.12 16:00
Swansea City
0
:
3
Bournemouth
31.12 16:00
Manchester Utd
2
:
1
Middlesbrough
31.12 16:00
Leicester City
1
:
0
West Ham
31.12 18:30
Liverpool FC
1
:
0
Manchester City
01.01 14:30
Watford FC
1
:
4
Tottenham
01.01 17:00
Arsenal FC
2
:
0
Crystal Palace
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
02.01 13:30
Middlesbrough
0
:
0
Leicester City
02.01 16:00
West Bromwich
3
:
1
Hull City
02.01 16:00
Sunderland
2
:
2
Liverpool FC
02.01 16:00
Manchester City
2
:
1
FC Burnley
02.01 16:00
Everton FC
3
:
0
Southampton
02.01 18:15
West Ham
0
:
2
Manchester Utd
03.01 20:45
Bournemouth
3
:
3
Arsenal FC
03.01 21:00
Crystal Palace
1
:
2
Swansea City
03.01 21:00
Stoke City
2
:
0
Watford FC
04.01 21:00
Tottenham
2
:
0
Chelsea FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
14.01 13:30
Tottenham
4
:
0
West Bromwich
14.01 16:00
West Ham
3
:
0
Crystal Palace
14.01 16:00
Watford FC
0
:
0
Middlesbrough
14.01 16:00
Swansea City
0
:
4
Arsenal FC
14.01 16:00
Sunderland
1
:
3
Stoke City
14.01 16:00
Hull City
3
:
1
Bournemouth
14.01 16:00
FC Burnley
1
:
0
Southampton
14.01 18:30
Leicester City
0
:
3
Chelsea FC
15.01 14:30
Everton FC
4
:
0
Manchester City
15.01 17:00
Manchester Utd
1
:
1
Liverpool FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
21.01 13:30
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Swansea City
21.01 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Sunderland
21.01 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
21.01 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
West Ham
21.01 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Everton FC
21.01 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Watford FC
21.01 18:30
Manchester City
-
:
-
Tottenham
22.01 13:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Leicester City
22.01 15:15
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
22.01 17:30
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Hull City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
31.01 20:45
Swansea City
-
:
-
Southampton
31.01 20:45
Sunderland
-
:
-
Tottenham
31.01 20:45
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
West Bromwich
31.01 20:45
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Leicester City
31.01 20:45
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Watford FC
31.01 20:45
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
31.01 21:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
01.02 20:45
West Ham
-
:
-
Manchester City
01.02 21:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Hull City
01.02 21:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Everton FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
04.02 13:30
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
04.02 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
West Ham
04.02 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Sunderland
04.02 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Bournemouth
04.02 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
04.02 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Stoke City
04.02 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
04.02 18:30
Tottenham
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
05.02 14:30
Manchester City
-
:
-
Swansea City
05.02 17:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
11.02 13:30
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Hull City
11.02 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
West Bromwich
11.02 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Southampton
11.02 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
11.02 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Watford FC
11.02 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Everton FC
11.02 18:30
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Tottenham
12.02 14:30
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
12.02 17:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Leicester City
13.02 21:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Manchester City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
25.02 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
25.02 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Bournemouth
25.02 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
FC Burnley
25.02 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
25.02 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
25.02 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Swansea City
25.02 18:30
Watford FC
-
:
-
West Ham
26.02 13:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Stoke City
26.02 15:15
Manchester City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
27.02 21:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
04.03 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
04.03 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
04.03 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Southampton
04.03 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Everton FC
04.03 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
FC Burnley
04.03 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Manchester City
04.03 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
04.03 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Bournemouth
04.03 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Hull City
04.03 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
11.03 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
11.03 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Sunderland
11.03 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Stoke City
11.03 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Swansea City
11.03 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
West Bromwich
11.03 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Tottenham
11.03 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Watford FC
11.03 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Leicester City
11.03 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
West Ham
12.03 17:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
18.03 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
FC Burnley
18.03 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Southampton
18.03 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
18.03 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Leicester City
18.03 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
18.03 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
18.03 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
18.03 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Hull City
18.03 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Watford FC
18.03 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Swansea City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
01.04 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
West Bromwich
01.04 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Bournemouth
01.04 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
01.04 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
01.04 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Everton FC
01.04 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Stoke City
01.04 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
West Ham
01.04 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
01.04 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Tottenham
01.04 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
04.04 20:45
Watford FC
-
:
-
West Bromwich
04.04 20:45
Swansea City
-
:
-
Tottenham
04.04 20:45
Leicester City
-
:
-
Sunderland
04.04 20:45
Hull City
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
04.04 20:45
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Stoke City
04.04 20:45
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
West Ham
04.04 21:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Everton FC
05.04 20:45
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
05.04 20:45
Southampton
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
05.04 21:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
08.04 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Swansea City
08.04 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Southampton
08.04 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Watford FC
08.04 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
08.04 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
08.04 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
FC Burnley
08.04 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Hull City
08.04 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Leicester City
08.04 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
08.04 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
15.04 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Swansea City
15.04 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Bournemouth
15.04 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
West Ham
15.04 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Hull City
15.04 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Manchester City
15.04 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
15.04 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
15.04 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
15.04 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Leicester City
16.04 17:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
22.04 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
22.04 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
West Bromwich
22.04 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Stoke City
22.04 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Everton FC
22.04 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Tottenham
22.04 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Watford FC
22.04 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Southampton
22.04 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
22.04 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
22.04 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
29.04 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Bournemouth
29.04 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
29.04 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
29.04 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Leicester City
29.04 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
West Ham
29.04 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Hull City
29.04 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Manchester City
29.04 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Swansea City
29.04 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
29.04 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
FC Burnley
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
06.05 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Southampton
06.05 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
06.05 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Everton FC
06.05 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Tottenham
06.05 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Watford FC
06.05 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Sunderland
06.05 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
06.05 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
West Bromwich
06.05 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
06.05 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Stoke City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
13.05 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Swansea City
13.05 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
13.05 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
13.05 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
13.05 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
13.05 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Southampton
13.05 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Leicester City
13.05 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Watford FC
13.05 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Hull City
13.05 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
FC Burnley
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
21.05 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
West Bromwich
21.05 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Stoke City
21.05 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
21.05 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
21.05 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
21.05 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Tottenham
21.05 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
21.05 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
West Ham
21.05 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Everton FC
21.05 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Manchester City