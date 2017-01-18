Transfer-Streit eskaliert komplett

Dimitri Payet droht sich selbst schwer zu verletzen

Das Transfer-Hick-Hack rund um West Ham United und Star-Spieler Dimitri Payet nimmt kein Ende. Der 29-jährige Franzose will unbedingt zurück zu Olympique Marseille, die Vereine sind sich aber mit der Ablösesumme nicht einig. Nun schockiert Payet mit der Drohung sich selbst zu verletzten.

 
"Wenn ihr mich nicht verkauft, dann werde ich mir selbst einen Kreuzbandriss zuziehen. Ich schwöre, dass ich nie wieder das Trikot von West Ham tragen werde", ließ Payet in der L'Équipe aufhorchen. Mittlerweile ist der Klub aus London verhandlungsbereit, die Ablösesumme entspricht aber noch ganz und gar nicht den Vorstellungen der Hammers.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
21
17
1
3
45:15
52
2
Tottenham
21
13
6
2
43:14
45
3
Liverpool FC
21
13
6
2
49:24
45
4
Arsenal FC
21
13
5
3
48:22
44
5
Manchester City
21
13
3
5
41:26
42
6
Manchester Utd
21
11
7
3
32:20
40
7
Everton FC
21
9
6
6
32:23
33
8
West Bromwich
21
8
5
8
28:28
29
9
Stoke City
21
7
6
8
27:33
27
10
FC Burnley
21
8
2
11
23:31
26
11
Bournemouth
21
7
4
10
30:37
25
12
West Ham
21
7
4
10
26:35
25
13
Southampton
21
6
6
9
19:26
24
14
Watford FC
21
6
5
10
23:36
23
15
Leicester City
21
5
6
10
24:34
21
16
Middlesbrough
21
4
8
9
17:22
20
17
Crystal Palace
21
4
4
13
30:40
16
18
Hull City
21
4
4
13
20:45
16
19
Sunderland
21
4
3
14
20:40
15
20
Swansea City
21
4
3
14
23:49
15
<< 22. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
21.01 13:30
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Swansea City
Swansea City
21.01 16:00
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Sunderland
Sunderland
21.01 16:00
Stoke City
Stoke City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
21.01 16:00
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
West Ham
West Ham
21.01 16:00
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Everton FC
Everton FC
21.01 16:00
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Watford FC
Watford FC
21.01 18:30
Manchester City
Manchester City
-
:
-
Tottenham
Tottenham
22.01 13:00
Southampton
Southampton
-
:
-
Leicester City
Leicester City
22.01 15:15
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
22.01 17:30
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Hull City
Hull City

