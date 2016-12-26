Interesse an West Ham United

Kickt bald Red Bull London in der Premier League?

Ein wildes Gerücht macht am Boxing Day die Runde in der Premier League. Red Bull soll anscheinend großes Interesse daran haben, West Ham United zu übernehmen. Der Wert der Hammers aus London soll bei rund 235 Millionen Euro liegen.

 
Immer wieder heißt es, dass Red Bull nach Salzburg, Leipzig, New York und Sao Paolo auch ein Auge nach England werfen will. Bereits eine Übernahme von Leeds United oder Brentford stand im Raum. Nun soll es gleich direkt in die Premier League gehen.
 
Aufgrund des Umzugs von West Ham in das 2012 errichtete Olympiastadion soll den Klub für die Bullen attraktiv gemacht haben, der Haken an der Sache: Die Mehrheitseigentümer Sullivan/Gold haben nicht wirklich großes Interesse den Klub zu verkaufen.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
17
14
1
2
35:11
43
2
Liverpool FC
17
11
4
2
41:20
37
3
Manchester City
17
11
3
3
36:20
36
4
Arsenal FC
17
10
4
3
38:19
34
5
Tottenham
17
9
6
2
29:12
33
6
Manchester Utd
17
8
6
3
24:17
30
7
Southampton
17
6
6
5
17:16
24
8
West Bromwich
17
6
5
6
23:21
23
9
Everton FC
17
6
5
6
21:21
23
10
Bournemouth
17
6
3
8
23:28
21
11
Stoke City
17
5
6
6
19:24
21
12
Watford FC
17
6
3
8
21:29
21
13
West Ham
17
5
4
8
19:31
19
14
Middlesbrough
17
4
6
7
16:19
18
15
Leicester City
17
4
5
8
23:29
17
16
FC Burnley
17
5
2
10
16:28
17
17
Crystal Palace
17
4
3
10
28:32
15
18
Sunderland
17
4
2
11
15:28
14
19
Swansea City
17
3
3
11
20:37
12
20
Hull City
17
3
3
11
14:36
12
<< 19. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
30.12 21:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
Everton FC
Everton FC
31.12 16:00
Swansea City
Swansea City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
31.12 16:00
Southampton
Southampton
-
:
-
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
31.12 16:00
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
31.12 16:00
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
West Ham
West Ham
31.12 16:00
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
31.12 16:00
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Sunderland
Sunderland
31.12 18:30
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
Manchester City
01.01 14:30
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
Tottenham
Tottenham
01.01 17:00
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace

