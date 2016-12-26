Alko-Dummheit zu Weihnachten

Liverpool-Star Firmino betrunken mit dem Auto erwischt

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool-Trainer Jürgen Klopp muss sich einmal mehr mit einem seiner Stars herumärgern. Der Brasilianer Roberto Firmino geriet am heiligen Abend in die Schlagzeilen, als ihn die Polizei in betrunkenem Zustand mit seinem Auto stoppte.

Dass auch Fußballer zu Weihnachten ein wenig feiern dürfen, ist ja an sich keine große Sache, doch Roberto Firmino hat es wohl zu wild getrieben. Er wurde in betrunkenem Zustand von der Polizei mit seinem Auto aufgehalten.

Es wird wohl interen Konsequenzen für den Brasilianer hageln, doch es könnte auch noch schlimmer kommen. Am 31. Jänner soll die Gerichtsverhandlung steigen, genau da empfangen die Reds Premier League-Tabellenführer Chelsea zum absoluten Topspiel.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
18
15
1
2
38:11
46
2
Liverpool FC
17
11
4
2
41:20
37
3
Arsenal FC
18
11
4
3
39:19
37
4
Manchester City
17
11
3
3
36:20
36
5
Tottenham
17
9
6
2
29:12
33
6
Manchester Utd
18
9
6
3
27:18
33
7
Everton FC
18
7
5
6
23:21
26
8
Southampton
17
6
6
5
17:16
24
9
West Bromwich
18
6
5
7
23:22
23
10
Watford FC
18
6
4
8
22:30
22
11
West Ham
18
6
4
8
23:32
22
12
Stoke City
17
5
6
6
19:24
21
13
Bournemouth
18
6
3
9
23:31
21
14
FC Burnley
18
6
2
10
17:28
20
15
Middlesbrough
18
4
6
8
16:20
18
16
Leicester City
18
4
5
9
23:31
17
17
Crystal Palace
18
4
4
10
29:33
16
18
Sunderland
18
4
2
12
16:31
14
19
Swansea City
18
3
3
12
21:41
12
20
Hull City
17
3
3
11
14:36
12
<< 19. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
30.12 21:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
Everton FC
Everton FC
31.12 16:00
Southampton
Southampton
-
:
-
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
31.12 16:00
Swansea City
Swansea City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
31.12 16:00
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
31.12 16:00
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
West Ham
West Ham
31.12 16:00
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
31.12 16:00
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Sunderland
Sunderland
31.12 18:30
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
Manchester City
01.01 14:30
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
Tottenham
Tottenham
01.01 17:00
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace

Roberto Firmino
Roberto Firmino
