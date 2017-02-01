Gabriel Jesus (Foto: Frank Augstein (AP))

Gabriel Jesus (Foto: Frank Augstein (AP))

Manchester City feierte in der englischen Premier League einen eindrucksvollen 3:0-Auswärtserfolg bei West Ham United. ManUnited ließ indes Punkte liegen.

Manchester City fegte am Mittwoch über Gastgeber West Ham United mit 4:0 hinweg und wahrte somit den Anschluss an die Champions-League-Ränge der Premier League. Die Hammers hatten nie Zugriff auf das Spiel und verloren verdient deutlich. Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, David Silva und schließlich Yaya Toure trafen für ManCity.Marko Arnautovic holte mit Stoke City ein 1:1 gegen Everton und lieferte dabei den sehenswerten Assist zum zwischenzeitlichen 1:0 seines Teams. Kult-Stürmer Peter Crouch musste nach dem Arni-Stangelpass nur mehr den Fuß hinhalten. Ein Eigentor von Ryan Shawcross stellte wenig später den Ausgleich her. Für eine Enttäuschung sorgte am Mittwoch Manchester United. Die Red Devils kamen zuhause nicht über ein 0:0 gegen Nachzügler Hull City hinaus und ließ den Rückstand auf Stadtrivalen und Tabellennachbarn City auf vier Punkte anwachsen.





Rang Team SP S U N Tore Punkte 1 Chelsea FC 23 18 2 3 48:16 56 2 Tottenham 23 13 8 2 45:16 47 3 Arsenal FC 23 14 5 4 51:25 47 4 Liverpool FC 23 13 7 3 52:28 46 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47:28 46 6 Manchester Utd 23 11 9 3 33:21 42 7 Everton FC 23 10 7 6 34:24 37 8 West Bromwich 23 9 6 8 31:29 33 9 Stoke City 23 7 8 8 29:35 29 10 FC Burnley 23 9 2 12 25:33 29 11 West Ham 23 8 4 11 29:40 28 12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23:28 27 13 Watford FC 23 7 6 10 27:39 27 14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32:41 26 15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19:26 21 16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24:38 21 17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28:52 21 18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32:41 19 19 Hull City 23 4 5 14 20:47 17 20 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20:42 16

<< 1. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Hull City 2 : 1 Leicester City Southampton 1 : 1 Watford FC Middlesbrough 1 : 1 Stoke City Everton FC 1 : 1 Tottenham Crystal Palace 0 : 1 West Bromwich FC Burnley 0 : 1 Swansea City Manchester City 2 : 1 Sunderland Bournemouth 1 : 3 Manchester Utd Arsenal FC 3 : 4 Liverpool FC Chelsea FC 2 : 1 West Ham << 2. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Manchester Utd 2 : 0 Southampton Stoke City 1 : 4 Manchester City West Bromwich 1 : 2 Everton FC FC Burnley 2 : 0 Liverpool FC Swansea City 0 : 2 Hull City Tottenham 1 : 0 Crystal Palace Watford FC 1 : 2 Chelsea FC Leicester City 0 : 0 Arsenal FC Sunderland 1 : 2 Middlesbrough West Ham 1 : 0 Bournemouth << 3. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Tottenham 1 : 1 Liverpool FC Watford FC 1 : 3 Arsenal FC Southampton 1 : 1 Sunderland Leicester City 2 : 1 Swansea City Chelsea FC 3 : 0 FC Burnley Everton FC 1 : 0 Stoke City Crystal Palace 1 : 1 Bournemouth Hull City 0 : 1 Manchester Utd West Bromwich 0 : 0 Middlesbrough Manchester City 3 : 1 West Ham << 4. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Manchester Utd 1 : 2 Manchester City Arsenal FC 2 : 1 Southampton West Ham 2 : 4 Watford FC Stoke City 0 : 4 Tottenham Middlesbrough 1 : 2 Crystal Palace Bournemouth 1 : 0 West Bromwich FC Burnley 1 : 1 Hull City Liverpool FC 4 : 1 Leicester City Swansea City 2 : 2 Chelsea FC Sunderland 0 : 3 Everton FC << 5. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Chelsea FC 1 : 2 Liverpool FC Hull City 1 : 4 Arsenal FC Leicester City 3 : 0 FC Burnley Manchester City 4 : 0 Bournemouth West Bromwich 4 : 2 West Ham Everton FC 3 : 1 Middlesbrough Watford FC 3 : 1 Manchester Utd Crystal Palace 4 : 1 Stoke City Southampton 1 : 0 Swansea City Tottenham 1 : 0 Sunderland << 6. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Manchester Utd 4 : 1 Leicester City Swansea City 1 : 3 Manchester City Sunderland 2 : 3 Crystal Palace Stoke City 1 : 1 West Bromwich Middlesbrough 1 : 2 Tottenham Liverpool FC 5 : 1 Hull City Bournemouth 1 : 0 Everton FC Arsenal FC 3 : 0 Chelsea FC West Ham 0 : 3 Southampton FC Burnley 2 : 0 Watford FC << 7. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Everton FC 1 : 1 Crystal Palace Swansea City 1 : 2 Liverpool FC West Ham 1 : 1 Middlesbrough Watford FC 2 : 2 Bournemouth Sunderland 1 : 1 West Bromwich Hull City 0 : 2 Chelsea FC Manchester Utd 1 : 1 Stoke City Tottenham 2 : 0 Manchester City Leicester City 0 : 0 Southampton FC Burnley 0 : 1 Arsenal FC << 8. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Chelsea FC 3 : 0 Leicester City West Bromwich 1 : 1 Tottenham Stoke City 2 : 0 Sunderland Manchester City 1 : 1 Everton FC Arsenal FC 3 : 2 Swansea City Bournemouth 6 : 1 Hull City Crystal Palace 0 : 1 West Ham Middlesbrough 0 : 1 Watford FC Southampton 3 : 1 FC Burnley Liverpool FC 0 : 0 Manchester Utd << 9. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Bournemouth 0 : 0 Tottenham West Ham 1 : 0 Sunderland Swansea City 0 : 0 Watford FC Leicester City 3 : 1 Crystal Palace Hull City 0 : 2 Stoke City FC Burnley 2 : 1 Everton FC Arsenal FC 0 : 0 Middlesbrough Liverpool FC 2 : 1 West Bromwich Manchester City 1 : 1 Southampton Chelsea FC 4 : 0 Manchester Utd << 10. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Sunderland 1 : 4 Arsenal FC Tottenham 1 : 1 Leicester City West Bromwich 0 : 4 Manchester City Middlesbrough 2 : 0 Bournemouth Manchester Utd 0 : 0 FC Burnley Watford FC 1 : 0 Hull City Crystal Palace 2 : 4 Liverpool FC Everton FC 2 : 0 West Ham Southampton 0 : 2 Chelsea FC Stoke City 3 : 1 Swansea City << 11. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team West Ham 1 : 1 Stoke City Manchester City 1 : 1 Middlesbrough Bournemouth 1 : 2 Sunderland FC Burnley 3 : 2 Crystal Palace Chelsea FC 5 : 0 Everton FC Arsenal FC 1 : 1 Tottenham Liverpool FC 6 : 1 Watford FC Hull City 2 : 1 Southampton Swansea City 1 : 3 Manchester Utd Leicester City 1 : 2 West Bromwich << 12. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Manchester Utd 1 : 1 Arsenal FC Watford FC 2 : 1 Leicester City Sunderland 3 : 0 Hull City Stoke City 0 : 1 Bournemouth Southampton 0 : 0 Liverpool FC Everton FC 1 : 1 Swansea City Crystal Palace 1 : 2 Manchester City Tottenham 3 : 2 West Ham Middlesbrough 0 : 1 Chelsea FC West Bromwich 4 : 0 FC Burnley << 13. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team FC Burnley 1 : 2 Manchester City Swansea City 5 : 4 Crystal Palace Liverpool FC 2 : 0 Sunderland Leicester City 2 : 2 Middlesbrough Hull City 1 : 1 West Bromwich Chelsea FC 2 : 1 Tottenham Watford FC 0 : 1 Stoke City Arsenal FC 3 : 1 Bournemouth Southampton 1 : 0 Everton FC Manchester Utd 1 : 1 West Ham << 14. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Manchester City 1 : 3 Chelsea FC West Bromwich 3 : 1 Watford FC Tottenham 5 : 0 Swansea City Sunderland 2 : 1 Leicester City Stoke City 2 : 0 FC Burnley Crystal Palace 3 : 0 Southampton West Ham 1 : 5 Arsenal FC Bournemouth 4 : 3 Liverpool FC Everton FC 1 : 1 Manchester Utd Middlesbrough 1 : 0 Hull City << 15. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Watford FC 3 : 2 Everton FC Hull City 3 : 3 Crystal Palace Swansea City 3 : 0 Sunderland FC Burnley 3 : 2 Bournemouth Arsenal FC 3 : 1 Stoke City Leicester City 4 : 2 Manchester City Chelsea FC 1 : 0 West Bromwich Southampton 1 : 0 Middlesbrough Manchester Utd 1 : 0 Tottenham Liverpool FC 2 : 2 West Ham << 16. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Bournemouth 1 : 0 Leicester City Everton FC 2 : 1 Arsenal FC West Ham 1 : 0 FC Burnley Sunderland 0 : 1 Chelsea FC Middlesbrough 0 : 3 Liverpool FC Tottenham 3 : 0 Hull City Stoke City 0 : 0 Southampton Manchester City 2 : 0 Watford FC West Bromwich 3 : 1 Swansea City Crystal Palace 1 : 2 Manchester Utd << 17. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Crystal Palace 0 : 1 Chelsea FC Sunderland 1 : 0 Watford FC Stoke City 2 : 2 Leicester City Middlesbrough 3 : 0 Swansea City West Ham 1 : 0 Hull City West Bromwich 0 : 2 Manchester Utd Bournemouth 1 : 3 Southampton Tottenham 2 : 1 FC Burnley Manchester City 2 : 1 Arsenal FC Everton FC 0 : 1 Liverpool FC << 18. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Watford FC 1 : 1 Crystal Palace Manchester Utd 3 : 1 Sunderland Leicester City 0 : 2 Everton FC Chelsea FC 3 : 0 Bournemouth FC Burnley 1 : 0 Middlesbrough Arsenal FC 1 : 0 West Bromwich Swansea City 1 : 4 West Ham Hull City 0 : 3 Manchester City Liverpool FC 4 : 1 Stoke City Southampton 1 : 4 Tottenham << 19. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Hull City 2 : 2 Everton FC Chelsea FC 4 : 2 Stoke City FC Burnley 4 : 1 Sunderland Leicester City 1 : 0 West Ham Swansea City 0 : 3 Bournemouth Manchester Utd 2 : 1 Middlesbrough Southampton 1 : 2 West Bromwich Liverpool FC 1 : 0 Manchester City Watford FC 1 : 4 Tottenham Arsenal FC 2 : 0 Crystal Palace << 20. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Middlesbrough 0 : 0 Leicester City Everton FC 3 : 0 Southampton West Bromwich 3 : 1 Hull City Sunderland 2 : 2 Liverpool FC Manchester City 2 : 1 FC Burnley West Ham 0 : 2 Manchester Utd Bournemouth 3 : 3 Arsenal FC Stoke City 2 : 0 Watford FC Crystal Palace 1 : 2 Swansea City Tottenham 2 : 0 Chelsea FC << 21. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Tottenham 4 : 0 West Bromwich Swansea City 0 : 4 Arsenal FC Watford FC 0 : 0 Middlesbrough Sunderland 1 : 3 Stoke City Hull City 3 : 1 Bournemouth West Ham 3 : 0 Crystal Palace FC Burnley 1 : 0 Southampton Leicester City 0 : 3 Chelsea FC Everton FC 4 : 0 Manchester City Manchester Utd 1 : 1 Liverpool FC << 22. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Liverpool FC 2 : 3 Swansea City Middlesbrough 1 : 3 West Ham West Bromwich 2 : 0 Sunderland Stoke City 1 : 1 Manchester Utd Bournemouth 2 : 2 Watford FC Crystal Palace 0 : 1 Everton FC Manchester City 2 : 2 Tottenham Southampton 3 : 0 Leicester City Arsenal FC 2 : 1 FC Burnley Chelsea FC 2 : 0 Hull City << 23. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Swansea City 2 : 1 Southampton Middlesbrough 1 : 1 West Bromwich FC Burnley 1 : 0 Leicester City Arsenal FC 1 : 2 Watford FC Bournemouth 0 : 2 Crystal Palace Sunderland 0 : 0 Tottenham Liverpool FC 1 : 1 Chelsea FC West Ham 0 : 4 Manchester City Manchester Utd 0 : 0 Hull City Stoke City 1 : 1 Everton FC << 24. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Chelsea FC - : - Arsenal FC Watford FC - : - FC Burnley West Bromwich - : - Stoke City Southampton - : - West Ham Hull City - : - Liverpool FC Crystal Palace - : - Sunderland Everton FC - : - Bournemouth Tottenham - : - Middlesbrough Manchester City - : - Swansea City Leicester City - : - Manchester Utd << 25. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Arsenal FC - : - Hull City West Ham - : - West Bromwich Stoke City - : - Crystal Palace Middlesbrough - : - Everton FC Manchester Utd - : - Watford FC Sunderland - : - Southampton Liverpool FC - : - Tottenham FC Burnley - : - Chelsea FC Swansea City - : - Leicester City Bournemouth - : - Manchester City << 26. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team West Bromwich - : - Bournemouth Hull City - : - FC Burnley Everton FC - : - Sunderland Crystal Palace - : - Middlesbrough Chelsea FC - : - Swansea City Watford FC - : - West Ham Tottenham - : - Stoke City Leicester City - : - Liverpool FC << 27. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Manchester Utd - : - Bournemouth West Bromwich - : - Crystal Palace Swansea City - : - FC Burnley Stoke City - : - Middlesbrough Watford FC - : - Southampton Leicester City - : - Hull City Liverpool FC - : - Arsenal FC Tottenham - : - Everton FC Sunderland - : - Manchester City West Ham - : - Chelsea FC << 28. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Manchester City - : - Stoke City Middlesbrough - : - Sunderland Hull City - : - Swansea City Everton FC - : - West Bromwich Crystal Palace - : - Tottenham Bournemouth - : - West Ham Arsenal FC - : - Leicester City Southampton - : - Manchester Utd Liverpool FC - : - FC Burnley Chelsea FC - : - Watford FC << 29. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team West Bromwich - : - Arsenal FC West Ham - : - Leicester City Everton FC - : - Hull City Crystal Palace - : - Watford FC Stoke City - : - Chelsea FC Sunderland - : - FC Burnley Bournemouth - : - Swansea City Middlesbrough - : - Manchester Utd Tottenham - : - Southampton Manchester City - : - Liverpool FC << 30. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Watford FC - : - Sunderland Swansea City - : - Middlesbrough Southampton - : - Bournemouth Manchester Utd - : - West Bromwich Liverpool FC - : - Everton FC Leicester City - : - Stoke City Hull City - : - West Ham Chelsea FC - : - Crystal Palace FC Burnley - : - Tottenham Arsenal FC - : - Manchester City << 31. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Swansea City - : - Tottenham Leicester City - : - Sunderland Hull City - : - Middlesbrough FC Burnley - : - Stoke City Arsenal FC - : - West Ham Watford FC - : - West Bromwich Manchester Utd - : - Everton FC Chelsea FC - : - Manchester City Southampton - : - Crystal Palace Liverpool FC - : - Bournemouth << 32. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team West Ham - : - Swansea City West Bromwich - : - Southampton Tottenham - : - Watford FC Sunderland - : - Manchester Utd Stoke City - : - Liverpool FC Middlesbrough - : - FC Burnley Manchester City - : - Hull City Everton FC - : - Leicester City Crystal Palace - : - Arsenal FC Bournemouth - : - Chelsea FC << 33. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Watford FC - : - Swansea City Tottenham - : - Bournemouth Sunderland - : - West Ham Stoke City - : - Hull City Southampton - : - Manchester City Middlesbrough - : - Arsenal FC Manchester Utd - : - Chelsea FC Everton FC - : - FC Burnley Crystal Palace - : - Leicester City West Bromwich - : - Liverpool FC << 34. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Liverpool FC - : - Crystal Palace Manchester City - : - West Bromwich Swansea City - : - Stoke City West Ham - : - Everton FC Leicester City - : - Tottenham Hull City - : - Watford FC Chelsea FC - : - Southampton FC Burnley - : - Manchester Utd Arsenal FC - : - Sunderland Bournemouth - : - Middlesbrough << 35. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Sunderland - : - Bournemouth Tottenham - : - Arsenal FC Watford FC - : - Liverpool FC West Bromwich - : - Leicester City Stoke City - : - West Ham Southampton - : - Hull City Middlesbrough - : - Manchester City Manchester Utd - : - Swansea City Everton FC - : - Chelsea FC Crystal Palace - : - FC Burnley << 36. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Liverpool FC - : - Southampton Manchester City - : - Crystal Palace Swansea City - : - Everton FC West Ham - : - Tottenham Leicester City - : - Watford FC Hull City - : - Sunderland Chelsea FC - : - Middlesbrough FC Burnley - : - West Bromwich Arsenal FC - : - Manchester Utd Bournemouth - : - Stoke City << 37. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Sunderland - : - Swansea City Tottenham - : - Manchester Utd West Bromwich - : - Chelsea FC West Ham - : - Liverpool FC Stoke City - : - Arsenal FC Middlesbrough - : - Southampton Manchester City - : - Leicester City Everton FC - : - Watford FC Crystal Palace - : - Hull City Bournemouth - : - FC Burnley << 38. Spieltag >> Heim-Team Gast-Team Swansea City - : - West Bromwich Southampton - : - Stoke City Manchester Utd - : - Crystal Palace Liverpool FC - : - Middlesbrough Leicester City - : - Bournemouth Hull City - : - Tottenham Chelsea FC - : - Sunderland FC Burnley - : - West Ham Arsenal FC - : - Everton FC Watford FC - : - Manchester City