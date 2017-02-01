Alle Fakten zu:
Arnie zaubert, United patzt

Manchester City deklassiert die Hammers

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City feierte in der englischen Premier League einen eindrucksvollen 3:0-Auswärtserfolg bei West Ham United. ManUnited ließ indes Punkte liegen.

Manchester City fegte am Mittwoch über Gastgeber West Ham United mit 4:0 hinweg und wahrte somit den Anschluss an die Champions-League-Ränge der Premier League. Die Hammers hatten nie Zugriff auf das Spiel und verloren verdient deutlich. Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, David Silva und schließlich Yaya Toure trafen für ManCity.

Marko Arnautovic holte mit Stoke City ein 1:1 gegen Everton und lieferte dabei den sehenswerten Assist zum zwischenzeitlichen 1:0 seines Teams. Kult-Stürmer Peter Crouch musste nach dem Arni-Stangelpass nur mehr den Fuß hinhalten. Ein Eigentor von Ryan Shawcross stellte wenig später den Ausgleich her. Für eine Enttäuschung sorgte am Mittwoch Manchester United. Die Red Devils kamen zuhause nicht über ein 0:0 gegen Nachzügler Hull City hinaus und ließ den Rückstand auf Stadtrivalen und Tabellennachbarn City auf vier Punkte anwachsen.


 

Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
23
18
2
3
48:16
56
2
Tottenham
23
13
8
2
45:16
47
3
Arsenal FC
23
14
5
4
51:25
47
4
Liverpool FC
23
13
7
3
52:28
46
5
Manchester City
23
14
4
5
47:28
46
6
Manchester Utd
23
11
9
3
33:21
42
7
Everton FC
23
10
7
6
34:24
37
8
West Bromwich
23
9
6
8
31:29
33
9
Stoke City
23
7
8
8
29:35
29
10
FC Burnley
23
9
2
12
25:33
29
11
West Ham
23
8
4
11
29:40
28
12
Southampton
23
7
6
10
23:28
27
13
Watford FC
23
7
6
10
27:39
27
14
Bournemouth
23
7
5
11
32:41
26
15
Middlesbrough
23
4
9
10
19:26
21
16
Leicester City
23
5
6
12
24:38
21
17
Swansea City
23
6
3
14
28:52
21
18
Crystal Palace
23
5
4
14
32:41
19
19
Hull City
23
4
5
14
20:47
17
20
Sunderland
23
4
4
15
20:42
16
<< 24. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
04.02 13:30
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
04.02 16:00
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
04.02 16:00
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
04.02 16:00
Southampton
Southampton
-
:
-
West Ham
West Ham
04.02 16:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
04.02 16:00
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Sunderland
Sunderland
04.02 16:00
Everton FC
Everton FC
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
04.02 18:30
Tottenham
Tottenham
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
05.02 14:30
Manchester City
Manchester City
-
:
-
Swansea City
Swansea City
05.02 17:00
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd

Sportbilder des Monats - Jänner 2017

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus
Ergebnis-Alarm aufs Handy: jetzt Sport-App downloaden!

Ihre Meinung

Top gelesen
Leserreporter: Top gelesen
Heiß diskutiert
Wetter Heute