Der FC Chelsea gewann am Samstag 4:1 gegen Peterborough im englischen FA-Cup. Doch eine kuriose Szene sorgt derzeit für Lacher in den sozialen Netzwerken: Pedro traf aus fünf Metern Entfernung nicht ins Tor. Dem Spanier gelangen, trotz der vergebenen Chance, noch zwei weitere Treffer (18., 75.).

Sportbilder des Monats - Jänner 2017

Marcel Hirscher (AUT)
08.01.2017: Marcel Hirscher (AUT) kämpfte sich durch dichten Nebel zum 101. Mal auf das Stockerl. Der Österreicher belegte den dritten Platz beim Slalom in Adelboden.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
20
16
1
3
42:15
49
2
Liverpool FC
20
13
5
2
48:23
44
3
Tottenham
20
12
6
2
39:14
42
4
Manchester City
20
13
3
4
41:22
42
5
Arsenal FC
20
12
5
3
44:22
41
6
Manchester Utd
20
11
6
3
31:19
39
7
Everton FC
20
8
6
6
28:23
30
8
West Bromwich
20
8
5
7
28:24
29
9
Bournemouth
20
7
4
9
29:34
25
10
Southampton
20
6
6
8
19:25
24
11
Stoke City
20
6
6
8
24:32
24
12
FC Burnley
20
7
2
11
22:31
23
13
West Ham
20
6
4
10
23:35
22
14
Watford FC
20
6
4
10
23:36
22
15
Leicester City
20
5
6
9
24:31
21
16
Middlesbrough
20
4
7
9
17:22
19
17
Crystal Palace
20
4
4
12
30:37
16
18
Sunderland
20
4
3
13
19:37
15
19
Swansea City
20
4
3
13
23:45
15
20
Hull City
20
3
4
13
17:44
13
<< 21. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
14.01 13:30
Tottenham
Tottenham
-
:
-
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
14.01 16:00
West Ham
West Ham
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
14.01 16:00
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
14.01 16:00
Swansea City
Swansea City
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
14.01 16:00
Sunderland
Sunderland
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
14.01 16:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
14.01 16:00
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Southampton
Southampton
14.01 18:30
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
15.01 14:30
Everton FC
Everton FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
Manchester City
15.01 17:00
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
