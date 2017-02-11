2:0 gegen die Spurs

Sadio Mané schießt Liverpool zum ersten Sieg des Jahres

Sadio Mane, FC Liverpool

Sadio Mané bejubelt seinen Doppelpack

Sadio Mane, FC Liverpool

Sadio Mané bejubelt seinen Doppelpack

Der FC Liverpool hat zurück in die Spur gefunden. Die "Reds" setzten sich am Samstagabend im Spitzenspiel der Premier League gegen Tottenham Hotspur mit 2:0 durch. Vater des Erfolgs war dabei Ex-"Bulle" Sadio Mané mit einem Doppelpack. 

Ein Doppelschlag des Ex-Salzburgers Sadio Mané brachte die "Reds" früh mit 2:0 in Front. In der 16. Minute schloss der pfeilschnelle Flügelstürmer eiskalt ab, drückte zwei Minuten später einen Abpraller in die Maschen. Mit zwei weiteren Abschlüssen scheiterte der Senegalese am Spurs-Keeper Hugo Lloris. Von den harmlosen Spurs kam wenig.

So feierte die Elf von Jürgen Klopp den ersten Liga-Sieg des Jahres 2017, beendete einen Negativ-Lauf von fünf Partien ohne vollen Erfolg. 

Arsenal setzt sich auf Rang drei
Mit einem 2:0-Heimerfolg über Hull City schob sich Arsenal hinter Nordlondon-Rivale Tottenham auf Rang drei vor. Matchwinner war Alexis Sanchez mit einem Doppelpack (34., 93./Elfmeter). Manchester United rückte mit einem 2:0-Erfolg über den FC Watford mit Sebastian Prödl an die internationalen Plätze heran. Juan Mata (32.) und Anthony Martial (60.) trafen. Marko Arnautovic durfte mit Stoke City über einen 1:0-Heimerfolg gegen Crystal Palace jubeln.

Spitzenreiter Chelsea ist erst am Sonntag in Burnley gefordert. Leicester City gastiert beim Tabellennachbarn aus Swansea. Manchester City muss nach Bournemouth.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
24
19
2
3
51:17
59
2
Tottenham
25
14
8
3
46:18
50
3
Arsenal FC
25
15
5
5
54:28
50
4
Liverpool FC
25
14
7
4
54:30
49
5
Manchester City
24
15
4
5
49:29
49
6
Manchester Utd
25
13
9
3
38:21
48
7
Everton FC
25
11
8
6
40:27
41
8
West Bromwich
25
10
7
8
34:31
37
9
Stoke City
25
8
8
9
30:36
32
10
West Ham
25
9
5
11
34:43
32
11
Southampton
25
8
6
11
28:31
30
12
Watford FC
25
8
6
11
29:42
30
13
FC Burnley
24
9
2
13
26:35
29
14
Bournemouth
24
7
5
12
35:47
26
15
Middlesbrough
25
4
10
11
19:27
22
16
Leicester City
24
5
6
13
24:41
21
17
Swansea City
24
6
3
15
29:54
21
18
Hull City
25
5
5
15
22:49
20
19
Crystal Palace
25
5
4
16
32:46
19
20
Sunderland
25
5
4
16
24:46
19
<< 26. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
25.02 16:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
25.02 16:00
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
25.02 16:00
Everton FC
Everton FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
Sunderland
25.02 16:00
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
25.02 16:00
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Swansea City
Swansea City
25.02 18:30
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
West Ham
West Ham
26.02 14:30
Tottenham
Tottenham
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
27.02 21:00
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
