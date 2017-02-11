Sadio Mané bejubelt seinen Doppelpack (Foto: Rui Vieira (AP))

Der FC Liverpool hat zurück in die Spur gefunden. Die "Reds" setzten sich am Samstagabend im Spitzenspiel der Premier League gegen Tottenham Hotspur mit 2:0 durch. Vater des Erfolgs war dabei Ex-"Bulle" Sadio Mané mit einem Doppelpack.

Ein Doppelschlag des Ex-Salzburgers Sadio Mané brachte die "Reds" früh mit 2:0 in Front. In der 16. Minute schloss der pfeilschnelle Flügelstürmer eiskalt ab, drückte zwei Minuten später einen Abpraller in die Maschen. Mit zwei weiteren Abschlüssen scheiterte der Senegalese am Spurs-Keeper Hugo Lloris. Von den harmlosen Spurs kam wenig.



So feierte die Elf von Jürgen Klopp den ersten Liga-Sieg des Jahres 2017, beendete einen Negativ-Lauf von fünf Partien ohne vollen Erfolg.



Arsenal setzt sich auf Rang drei

Mit einem 2:0-Heimerfolg über Hull City schob sich Arsenal hinter Nordlondon-Rivale Tottenham auf Rang drei vor. Matchwinner war Alexis Sanchez mit einem Doppelpack (34., 93./Elfmeter). Manchester United rückte mit einem 2:0-Erfolg über den FC Watford mit Sebastian Prödl an die internationalen Plätze heran. Juan Mata (32.) und Anthony Martial (60.) trafen. Marko Arnautovic durfte mit Stoke City über einen 1:0-Heimerfolg gegen Crystal Palace jubeln.



Spitzenreiter Chelsea ist erst am Sonntag in Burnley gefordert. Leicester City gastiert beim Tabellennachbarn aus Swansea. Manchester City muss nach Bournemouth.

Rang Team SP S U N Tore Punkte 1 Chelsea FC 24 19 2 3 51:17 59 2 Tottenham 25 14 8 3 46:18 50 3 Arsenal FC 25 15 5 5 54:28 50 4 Liverpool FC 25 14 7 4 54:30 49 5 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49:29 49 6 Manchester Utd 25 13 9 3 38:21 48 7 Everton FC 25 11 8 6 40:27 41 8 West Bromwich 25 10 7 8 34:31 37 9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 30:36 32 10 West Ham 25 9 5 11 34:43 32 11 Southampton 25 8 6 11 28:31 30 12 Watford FC 25 8 6 11 29:42 30 13 FC Burnley 24 9 2 13 26:35 29 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35:47 26 15 Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19:27 22 16 Leicester City 24 5 6 13 24:41 21 17 Swansea City 24 6 3 15 29:54 21 18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 22:49 20 19 Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32:46 19 20 Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24:46 19