Masken auf der Tribüne

Skurriler Prostest in Leicester: 30.000 Mal Jamie Vardy

Die Vardy-Masken im King Power-Stadium

Weil Stürmerstar Jamie Vardy am Boxing Day wegen einer fragwürdigen Sperre fehlt, hat sich Leicester City eine kuriose Prostest-Aktion ausgedacht. Denn im King Power-Stadium werden gegen Everton gleich 30.000 Vardys dabei sein.

Auf jedem Sitz wurde eine Vardy-Maske ausgeteilt, damit will der Premier League-Champion seinen Unmut über die Sperre des Goalgetters zum Ausdruck bringen. 
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
18
15
1
2
38:11
46
2
Liverpool FC
17
11
4
2
41:20
37
3
Arsenal FC
18
11
4
3
39:19
37
4
Manchester City
17
11
3
3
36:20
36
5
Tottenham
17
9
6
2
29:12
33
6
Manchester Utd
18
9
6
3
27:18
33
7
Everton FC
18
7
5
6
23:21
26
8
Southampton
17
6
6
5
17:16
24
9
West Bromwich
18
6
5
7
23:22
23
10
Watford FC
18
6
4
8
22:30
22
11
West Ham
18
6
4
8
23:32
22
12
Stoke City
17
5
6
6
19:24
21
13
Bournemouth
18
6
3
9
23:31
21
14
FC Burnley
18
6
2
10
17:28
20
15
Middlesbrough
18
4
6
8
16:20
18
16
Leicester City
18
4
5
9
23:31
17
17
Crystal Palace
18
4
4
10
29:33
16
18
Sunderland
18
4
2
12
16:31
14
19
Swansea City
18
3
3
12
21:41
12
20
Hull City
17
3
3
11
14:36
12
<< 19. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
30.12 21:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
Everton FC
Everton FC
31.12 16:00
Southampton
Southampton
-
:
-
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
31.12 16:00
Swansea City
Swansea City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
31.12 16:00
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
31.12 16:00
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
West Ham
West Ham
31.12 16:00
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
31.12 16:00
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Sunderland
Sunderland
31.12 18:30
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
Manchester City
01.01 14:30
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
Tottenham
Tottenham
01.01 17:00
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace

