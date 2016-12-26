Weil Stürmerstar Jamie Vardy am Boxing Day wegen einer fragwürdigen Sperre fehlt, hat sich Leicester City eine kuriose Prostest-Aktion ausgedacht. Denn im King Power-Stadium werden gegen Everton gleich 30.000 Vardys dabei sein.
Auf jedem Sitz wurde eine Vardy-Maske ausgeteilt, damit will der Premier League-Champion seinen Unmut über die Sperre des Goalgetters zum Ausdruck bringen.
Leicester City have printed 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks today in protest for his 3-match ban. ?? pic.twitter.com/5RvXyclyFl— Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) 26. Dezember 2016
Jamie Vardy wearing a Jamie Vardy mask. #LCFC pic.twitter.com/doEo5fgC1c— Premier League Zone (@ThePLZone) 26. Dezember 2016
Rang
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
18
15
1
2
38:11
46
2
Liverpool FC
17
11
4
2
41:20
37
3
Arsenal FC
18
11
4
3
39:19
37
4
Manchester City
17
11
3
3
36:20
36
5
Tottenham
17
9
6
2
29:12
33
6
Manchester Utd
18
9
6
3
27:18
33
7
Everton FC
18
7
5
6
23:21
26
8
Southampton
17
6
6
5
17:16
24
9
West Bromwich
18
6
5
7
23:22
23
10
Watford FC
18
6
4
8
22:30
22
11
West Ham
18
6
4
8
23:32
22
12
Stoke City
17
5
6
6
19:24
21
13
Bournemouth
18
6
3
9
23:31
21
14
FC Burnley
18
6
2
10
17:28
20
15
Middlesbrough
18
4
6
8
16:20
18
16
Leicester City
18
4
5
9
23:31
17
17
Crystal Palace
18
4
4
10
29:33
16
18
Sunderland
18
4
2
12
16:31
14
19
Swansea City
18
3
3
12
21:41
12
20
Hull City
17
3
3
11
14:36
12
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
13.08 13:30
Hull City
2
:
1
Leicester City
13.08 16:00
Everton FC
1
:
1
Tottenham
13.08 16:00
Southampton
1
:
1
Watford FC
13.08 16:00
Middlesbrough
1
:
1
Stoke City
13.08 16:00
Crystal Palace
0
:
1
West Bromwich
13.08 16:00
FC Burnley
0
:
1
Swansea City
13.08 18:30
Manchester City
2
:
1
Sunderland
14.08 14:30
Bournemouth
1
:
3
Manchester Utd
14.08 17:00
Arsenal FC
3
:
4
Liverpool FC
15.08 21:00
Chelsea FC
2
:
1
West Ham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
19.08 21:00
Manchester Utd
2
:
0
Southampton
20.08 13:30
Stoke City
1
:
4
Manchester City
20.08 16:00
FC Burnley
2
:
0
Liverpool FC
20.08 16:00
West Bromwich
1
:
2
Everton FC
20.08 16:00
Swansea City
0
:
2
Hull City
20.08 16:00
Tottenham
1
:
0
Crystal Palace
20.08 16:00
Watford FC
1
:
2
Chelsea FC
20.08 18:30
Leicester City
0
:
0
Arsenal FC
21.08 14:30
Sunderland
1
:
2
Middlesbrough
21.08 17:00
West Ham
1
:
0
Bournemouth
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
27.08 13:30
Tottenham
1
:
1
Liverpool FC
27.08 16:00
Crystal Palace
1
:
1
Bournemouth
27.08 16:00
Watford FC
1
:
3
Arsenal FC
27.08 16:00
Everton FC
1
:
0
Stoke City
27.08 16:00
Southampton
1
:
1
Sunderland
27.08 16:00
Leicester City
2
:
1
Swansea City
27.08 16:00
Chelsea FC
3
:
0
FC Burnley
27.08 18:30
Hull City
0
:
1
Manchester Utd
28.08 14:30
West Bromwich
0
:
0
Middlesbrough
28.08 17:00
Manchester City
3
:
1
West Ham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
10.09 13:30
Manchester Utd
1
:
2
Manchester City
10.09 16:00
Stoke City
0
:
4
Tottenham
10.09 16:00
Middlesbrough
1
:
2
Crystal Palace
10.09 16:00
FC Burnley
1
:
1
Hull City
10.09 16:00
Arsenal FC
2
:
1
Southampton
10.09 16:00
Bournemouth
1
:
0
West Bromwich
10.09 16:00
West Ham
2
:
4
Watford FC
10.09 18:30
Liverpool FC
4
:
1
Leicester City
11.09 17:00
Swansea City
2
:
2
Chelsea FC
12.09 21:00
Sunderland
0
:
3
Everton FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
16.09 21:00
Chelsea FC
1
:
2
Liverpool FC
17.09 16:00
West Bromwich
4
:
2
West Ham
17.09 16:00
Manchester City
4
:
0
Bournemouth
17.09 16:00
Leicester City
3
:
0
FC Burnley
17.09 16:00
Hull City
1
:
4
Arsenal FC
17.09 18:30
Everton FC
3
:
1
Middlesbrough
18.09 13:00
Watford FC
3
:
1
Manchester Utd
18.09 15:15
Crystal Palace
4
:
1
Stoke City
18.09 15:15
Southampton
1
:
0
Swansea City
18.09 17:30
Tottenham
1
:
0
Sunderland
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
24.09 13:30
Manchester Utd
4
:
1
Leicester City
24.09 16:00
Swansea City
1
:
3
Manchester City
24.09 16:00
Sunderland
2
:
3
Crystal Palace
24.09 16:00
Stoke City
1
:
1
West Bromwich
24.09 16:00
Middlesbrough
1
:
2
Tottenham
24.09 16:00
Liverpool FC
5
:
1
Hull City
24.09 16:00
Bournemouth
1
:
0
Everton FC
24.09 18:30
Arsenal FC
3
:
0
Chelsea FC
25.09 17:00
West Ham
0
:
3
Southampton
26.09 21:00
FC Burnley
2
:
0
Watford FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
30.09 21:00
Everton FC
1
:
1
Crystal Palace
01.10 13:30
Swansea City
1
:
2
Liverpool FC
01.10 16:00
West Ham
1
:
1
Middlesbrough
01.10 16:00
Watford FC
2
:
2
Bournemouth
01.10 16:00
Sunderland
1
:
1
West Bromwich
01.10 16:00
Hull City
0
:
2
Chelsea FC
02.10 13:00
Manchester Utd
1
:
1
Stoke City
02.10 15:15
Tottenham
2
:
0
Manchester City
02.10 15:15
Leicester City
0
:
0
Southampton
02.10 17:30
FC Burnley
0
:
1
Arsenal FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
15.10 13:30
Chelsea FC
3
:
0
Leicester City
15.10 16:00
West Bromwich
1
:
1
Tottenham
15.10 16:00
Stoke City
2
:
0
Sunderland
15.10 16:00
Manchester City
1
:
1
Everton FC
15.10 16:00
Arsenal FC
3
:
2
Swansea City
15.10 16:00
Bournemouth
6
:
1
Hull City
15.10 18:30
Crystal Palace
0
:
1
West Ham
16.10 14:30
Middlesbrough
0
:
1
Watford FC
16.10 17:00
Southampton
3
:
1
FC Burnley
17.10 21:00
Liverpool FC
0
:
0
Manchester Utd
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
22.10 13:30
Bournemouth
0
:
0
Tottenham
22.10 16:00
West Ham
1
:
0
Sunderland
22.10 16:00
Swansea City
0
:
0
Watford FC
22.10 16:00
Leicester City
3
:
1
Crystal Palace
22.10 16:00
Hull City
0
:
2
Stoke City
22.10 16:00
FC Burnley
2
:
1
Everton FC
22.10 16:00
Arsenal FC
0
:
0
Middlesbrough
22.10 18:30
Liverpool FC
2
:
1
West Bromwich
23.10 14:30
Manchester City
1
:
1
Southampton
23.10 17:00
Chelsea FC
4
:
0
Manchester Utd
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
29.10 13:30
Sunderland
1
:
4
Arsenal FC
29.10 16:00
West Bromwich
0
:
4
Manchester City
29.10 16:00
Middlesbrough
2
:
0
Bournemouth
29.10 16:00
Manchester Utd
0
:
0
FC Burnley
29.10 16:00
Tottenham
1
:
1
Leicester City
29.10 16:00
Watford FC
1
:
0
Hull City
29.10 18:30
Crystal Palace
2
:
4
Liverpool FC
30.10 14:30
Everton FC
2
:
0
West Ham
30.10 17:00
Southampton
0
:
2
Chelsea FC
31.10 21:00
Stoke City
3
:
1
Swansea City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
05.11 16:00
West Ham
1
:
1
Stoke City
05.11 16:00
Manchester City
1
:
1
Middlesbrough
05.11 16:00
Bournemouth
1
:
2
Sunderland
05.11 16:00
FC Burnley
3
:
2
Crystal Palace
05.11 18:30
Chelsea FC
5
:
0
Everton FC
06.11 13:00
Arsenal FC
1
:
1
Tottenham
06.11 15:15
Liverpool FC
6
:
1
Watford FC
06.11 15:15
Hull City
2
:
1
Southampton
06.11 16:00
Swansea City
1
:
3
Manchester Utd
06.11 17:30
Leicester City
1
:
2
West Bromwich
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
19.11 13:30
Manchester Utd
1
:
1
Arsenal FC
19.11 16:00
Watford FC
2
:
1
Leicester City
19.11 16:00
Sunderland
3
:
0
Hull City
19.11 16:00
Stoke City
0
:
1
Bournemouth
19.11 16:00
Southampton
0
:
0
Liverpool FC
19.11 16:00
Everton FC
1
:
1
Swansea City
19.11 16:00
Crystal Palace
1
:
2
Manchester City
19.11 18:30
Tottenham
3
:
2
West Ham
20.11 17:00
Middlesbrough
0
:
1
Chelsea FC
21.11 21:00
West Bromwich
4
:
0
FC Burnley
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
26.11 13:30
FC Burnley
1
:
2
Manchester City
26.11 16:00
Liverpool FC
2
:
0
Sunderland
26.11 16:00
Leicester City
2
:
2
Middlesbrough
26.11 16:00
Hull City
1
:
1
West Bromwich
26.11 16:00
Swansea City
5
:
4
Crystal Palace
26.11 18:30
Chelsea FC
2
:
1
Tottenham
27.11 13:00
Watford FC
0
:
1
Stoke City
27.11 15:15
Arsenal FC
3
:
1
Bournemouth
27.11 17:30
Southampton
1
:
0
Everton FC
27.11 17:30
Manchester Utd
1
:
1
West Ham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
03.12 13:30
Manchester City
1
:
3
Chelsea FC
03.12 16:00
West Bromwich
3
:
1
Watford FC
03.12 16:00
Tottenham
5
:
0
Swansea City
03.12 16:00
Sunderland
2
:
1
Leicester City
03.12 16:00
Stoke City
2
:
0
FC Burnley
03.12 16:00
Crystal Palace
3
:
0
Southampton
03.12 18:30
West Ham
1
:
5
Arsenal FC
04.12 14:30
Bournemouth
4
:
3
Liverpool FC
04.12 17:00
Everton FC
1
:
1
Manchester Utd
05.12 21:00
Middlesbrough
1
:
0
Hull City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
10.12 13:30
Watford FC
3
:
2
Everton FC
10.12 16:00
Hull City
3
:
3
Crystal Palace
10.12 16:00
Swansea City
3
:
0
Sunderland
10.12 16:00
FC Burnley
3
:
2
Bournemouth
10.12 16:00
Arsenal FC
3
:
1
Stoke City
10.12 18:30
Leicester City
4
:
2
Manchester City
11.12 13:00
Chelsea FC
1
:
0
West Bromwich
11.12 15:15
Southampton
1
:
0
Middlesbrough
11.12 15:15
Manchester Utd
1
:
0
Tottenham
11.12 17:30
Liverpool FC
2
:
2
West Ham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
13.12 20:45
Bournemouth
1
:
0
Leicester City
13.12 20:45
Everton FC
2
:
1
Arsenal FC
14.12 20:45
West Ham
1
:
0
FC Burnley
14.12 20:45
Sunderland
0
:
1
Chelsea FC
14.12 20:45
Middlesbrough
0
:
3
Liverpool FC
14.12 21:00
West Bromwich
3
:
1
Swansea City
14.12 21:00
Tottenham
3
:
0
Hull City
14.12 21:00
Stoke City
0
:
0
Southampton
14.12 21:00
Manchester City
2
:
0
Watford FC
14.12 21:00
Crystal Palace
1
:
2
Manchester Utd
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
17.12 13:30
Crystal Palace
0
:
1
Chelsea FC
17.12 16:00
West Ham
1
:
0
Hull City
17.12 16:00
Sunderland
1
:
0
Watford FC
17.12 16:00
Middlesbrough
3
:
0
Swansea City
17.12 16:00
Stoke City
2
:
2
Leicester City
17.12 18:30
West Bromwich
0
:
2
Manchester Utd
18.12 14:30
Bournemouth
1
:
3
Southampton
18.12 17:00
Manchester City
2
:
1
Arsenal FC
18.12 17:00
Tottenham
2
:
1
FC Burnley
19.12 21:00
Everton FC
0
:
1
Liverpool FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
26.12 13:30
Watford FC
1
:
1
Crystal Palace
26.12 16:00
Arsenal FC
1
:
0
West Bromwich
26.12 16:00
FC Burnley
1
:
0
Middlesbrough
26.12 16:00
Leicester City
0
:
2
Everton FC
26.12 16:00
Manchester Utd
3
:
1
Sunderland
26.12 16:00
Swansea City
1
:
4
West Ham
26.12 16:00
Chelsea FC
3
:
0
Bournemouth
27.12 18:15
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Stoke City
28.12 20:45
Southampton
-
:
-
Tottenham
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
30.12 21:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Everton FC
31.12 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
West Bromwich
31.12 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
31.12 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
31.12 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
West Ham
31.12 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Stoke City
31.12 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Sunderland
31.12 18:30
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
01.01 14:30
Watford FC
-
:
-
Tottenham
01.01 17:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
02.01 13:30
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Leicester City
02.01 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Hull City
02.01 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
02.01 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Southampton
02.01 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
FC Burnley
02.01 18:15
West Ham
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
03.01 20:45
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
03.01 21:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Watford FC
03.01 21:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Swansea City
04.01 21:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
14.01 13:30
Tottenham
-
:
-
West Bromwich
14.01 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
14.01 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
14.01 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
14.01 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Stoke City
14.01 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Southampton
14.01 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
14.01 18:30
Leicester City
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
15.01 14:30
Everton FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
15.01 17:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
21.01 13:30
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Swansea City
21.01 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Sunderland
21.01 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
21.01 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Everton FC
21.01 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
West Ham
21.01 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Watford FC
21.01 18:30
Manchester City
-
:
-
Tottenham
22.01 13:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Leicester City
22.01 15:15
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
22.01 17:30
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Hull City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
31.01 20:45
Swansea City
-
:
-
Southampton
31.01 20:45
Sunderland
-
:
-
Tottenham
31.01 20:45
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
West Bromwich
31.01 20:45
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Leicester City
31.01 20:45
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Watford FC
31.01 20:45
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
31.01 21:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
01.02 20:45
West Ham
-
:
-
Manchester City
01.02 21:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Hull City
01.02 21:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Everton FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
04.02 13:30
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
04.02 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Stoke City
04.02 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Sunderland
04.02 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Bournemouth
04.02 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
04.02 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
04.02 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
West Ham
04.02 18:30
Tottenham
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
05.02 14:30
Manchester City
-
:
-
Swansea City
05.02 17:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
11.02 13:30
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Hull City
11.02 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
11.02 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Everton FC
11.02 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Watford FC
11.02 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Southampton
11.02 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
West Bromwich
11.02 18:30
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Tottenham
12.02 14:30
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
12.02 17:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Leicester City
13.02 21:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Manchester City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
25.02 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Bournemouth
25.02 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
25.02 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
FC Burnley
25.02 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
25.02 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
25.02 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Swansea City
25.02 18:30
Watford FC
-
:
-
West Ham
26.02 13:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Stoke City
26.02 15:15
Manchester City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
27.02 21:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
04.03 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
04.03 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
04.03 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Southampton
04.03 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Everton FC
04.03 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
FC Burnley
04.03 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Manchester City
04.03 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
04.03 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Bournemouth
04.03 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
04.03 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Hull City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
11.03 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
11.03 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Sunderland
11.03 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Stoke City
11.03 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Swansea City
11.03 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
West Bromwich
11.03 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Tottenham
11.03 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Watford FC
11.03 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Leicester City
11.03 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
West Ham
12.03 17:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
18.03 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
FC Burnley
18.03 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Southampton
18.03 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
18.03 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Leicester City
18.03 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
18.03 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
18.03 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
18.03 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Hull City
18.03 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Watford FC
18.03 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Swansea City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
01.04 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
West Bromwich
01.04 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Bournemouth
01.04 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
01.04 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
01.04 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Everton FC
01.04 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Stoke City
01.04 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
West Ham
01.04 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
01.04 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Tottenham
01.04 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
04.04 20:45
Watford FC
-
:
-
West Bromwich
04.04 20:45
Swansea City
-
:
-
Tottenham
04.04 20:45
Leicester City
-
:
-
Sunderland
04.04 20:45
Hull City
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
04.04 20:45
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Stoke City
04.04 20:45
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
West Ham
04.04 21:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Everton FC
05.04 20:45
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
05.04 20:45
Southampton
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
05.04 21:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
08.04 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
08.04 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Swansea City
08.04 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Southampton
08.04 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Watford FC
08.04 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
08.04 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
08.04 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
FC Burnley
08.04 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Hull City
08.04 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Leicester City
08.04 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
15.04 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Swansea City
15.04 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Bournemouth
15.04 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
West Ham
15.04 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Hull City
15.04 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Manchester City
15.04 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
15.04 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
15.04 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
15.04 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Leicester City
16.04 17:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
22.04 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
22.04 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
West Bromwich
22.04 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Stoke City
22.04 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Everton FC
22.04 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Tottenham
22.04 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Watford FC
22.04 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Southampton
22.04 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
22.04 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
22.04 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
29.04 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Bournemouth
29.04 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
29.04 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
29.04 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Leicester City
29.04 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
West Ham
29.04 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Hull City
29.04 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Manchester City
29.04 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Swansea City
29.04 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
29.04 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
FC Burnley
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
06.05 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Southampton
06.05 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
06.05 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
Everton FC
06.05 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Tottenham
06.05 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Watford FC
06.05 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Sunderland
06.05 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
06.05 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
West Bromwich
06.05 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
06.05 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Stoke City
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
13.05 16:00
Sunderland
-
:
-
Swansea City
13.05 16:00
Tottenham
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
13.05 16:00
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
13.05 16:00
West Ham
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
13.05 16:00
Stoke City
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
13.05 16:00
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Southampton
13.05 16:00
Manchester City
-
:
-
Leicester City
13.05 16:00
Everton FC
-
:
-
Watford FC
13.05 16:00
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Hull City
13.05 16:00
Bournemouth
-
:
-
FC Burnley
Datum
Heim-Team
Gast-Team
21.05 16:00
Swansea City
-
:
-
West Bromwich
21.05 16:00
Southampton
-
:
-
Stoke City
21.05 16:00
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
21.05 16:00
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
21.05 16:00
Leicester City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
21.05 16:00
Hull City
-
:
-
Tottenham
21.05 16:00
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Sunderland
21.05 16:00
FC Burnley
-
:
-
West Ham
21.05 16:00
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Everton FC
21.05 16:00
Watford FC
-
:
-
Manchester City