Eden Hazard, FC Chelsea

Eden Hazard bejubelt seinen Siegtreffer

Eden Hazard, FC Chelsea

Eden Hazard bejubelt seinen Siegtreffer

Der FC Chelsea marschiert weiter Richtung Titel. Zum Auftakt der 24. Premier-League-Runde fertigten die "Blues" Stadtrivale Arsenal London mit 3:1 ab. Dabei zeigte einmal mehr Eden Hazard mit einem Super-Solo auf. 

Dabei brauchte die Elf von Antonio Conte Glück, um in der 13. Minute in Führung zu gehen. Marcos Alonso setzte bei einem Diego-Costa-Kopfball, der nur an die Latte ging, ideal nach und nickte zur Führung ein. Von den "Gunners" kam im ersten Durchgang wenig. 

So kam der belgische Superstar Eden Hazard in der 53. Minute zu seinem großen Auftritt. Der Offensivspieler erkämpfte sich in der eigenen Hälfte den Ball, setzte zum Sololauf über das halbe Feld an, dribbelte dabei drei Gegenspieler aus und netzte locker zum 2:0 ein. In der Schlussphase setzte "Joker" Cesc Fabregas gegen seinen Ex-Klub das 3:0 nach. Girouds Anschlusstreffer zum 3:1 (91.) blieb nur noch Kosmetik.Damit sind wohl auch die "Gunners" raus aus dem Titelrennen. Der Vorsprung der "Blues" beträgt zwölf Punkte. Tottenham kann im Heimspiel gegen Middlesbrough auf neun Zähler verkürzen.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
23
18
2
3
48:16
56
2
Tottenham
23
13
8
2
45:16
47
3
Arsenal FC
23
14
5
4
51:25
47
4
Liverpool FC
23
13
7
3
52:28
46
5
Manchester City
23
14
4
5
47:28
46
6
Manchester Utd
23
11
9
3
33:21
42
7
Everton FC
23
10
7
6
34:24
37
8
West Bromwich
23
9
6
8
31:29
33
9
Stoke City
23
7
8
8
29:35
29
10
FC Burnley
23
9
2
12
25:33
29
11
West Ham
23
8
4
11
29:40
28
12
Southampton
23
7
6
10
23:28
27
13
Watford FC
23
7
6
10
27:39
27
14
Bournemouth
23
7
5
11
32:41
26
15
Middlesbrough
23
4
9
10
19:26
21
16
Leicester City
23
5
6
12
24:38
21
17
Swansea City
23
6
3
14
28:52
21
18
Crystal Palace
23
5
4
14
32:41
19
19
Hull City
23
4
5
14
20:47
17
20
Sunderland
23
4
4
15
20:42
16
<< 25. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
11.02 13:30
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
-
:
-
Hull City
Hull City
11.02 16:00
Stoke City
Stoke City
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
11.02 16:00
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Watford FC
Watford FC
11.02 16:00
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
-
:
-
Everton FC
Everton FC
11.02 16:00
West Ham
West Ham
-
:
-
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
11.02 16:00
Sunderland
Sunderland
-
:
-
Southampton
Southampton
11.02 18:30
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
-
:
-
Tottenham
Tottenham
12.02 14:30
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
12.02 17:00
Swansea City
Swansea City
-
:
-
Leicester City
Leicester City
13.02 21:00
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
-
:
-
Manchester City
Manchester City
