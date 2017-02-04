Arnie zaubert, United patzt Manchester City deklassiert die Hammers

Ein schwerer Brocken Mit diesem Fußball-Schwergewicht bekommt es Arsenal zu tun

Dabei brauchte die Elf von Antonio Conte Glück, um in der 13. Minute in Führung zu gehen. Marcos Alonso setzte bei einem Diego-Costa-Kopfball, der nur an die Latte ging, ideal nach und nickte zur Führung ein. Von den "Gunners" kam im ersten Durchgang wenig.So kam der belgische Superstar Eden Hazard in der 53. Minute zu seinem großen Auftritt. Der Offensivspieler erkämpfte sich in der eigenen Hälfte den Ball, setzte zum Sololauf über das halbe Feld an, dribbelte dabei drei Gegenspieler aus und netzte locker zum 2:0 ein. In der Schlussphase setzte "Joker" Cesc Fabregas gegen seinen Ex-Klub das 3:0 nach. Girouds Anschlusstreffer zum 3:1 (91.) blieb nur noch Kosmetik.Damit sind wohl auch die "Gunners" raus aus dem Titelrennen. Der Vorsprung der "Blues" beträgt zwölf Punkte. Tottenham kann im Heimspiel gegen Middlesbrough auf neun Zähler verkürzen.