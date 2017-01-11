Alle Fakten zu:
Fußball-Märchen in England

Vom Fabriksarbeiter zum FC Arsenal

Ein wahres Fußball-Märchen hat sich in England ereignet. Cohen Bramall, ein Kicker aus der 7. Liga und hauptberuflich Fabriksarbeiter bei einem Auto-Hersteller, überzeugte bei einem Arsenal-Probetraining so sehr, dass ihn die Gunners unter Vertrag nahmen.

So schnell kann es gehen! Eben noch stand der 20-Jährige am Fließband bei Nobel-Autohersteller Bentley, schon hat er einen Arsenal-Vertrag in der Tasche. "Ich habe meine ganzen Urlaubstage dafür aufgebraucht. Ich war völlig baff. Ich habe geglaubt, ich soll mit der U23 trainieren, aber es waren zwei Trainings mit den Profis. Es war eine Riesen-Ehre", schilderte Cohen Bramall.

Arsene Wenger plant vorerst mit ihm in der zweiten Mannschaft: "Bramall ist eine spannende Perspektive. Er ist ungeheuer schnell, hat einen guten linken Fuß."
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
20
16
1
3
42:15
49
2
Liverpool FC
20
13
5
2
48:23
44
3
Tottenham
20
12
6
2
39:14
42
4
Manchester City
20
13
3
4
41:22
42
5
Arsenal FC
20
12
5
3
44:22
41
6
Manchester Utd
20
11
6
3
31:19
39
7
Everton FC
20
8
6
6
28:23
30
8
West Bromwich
20
8
5
7
28:24
29
9
Bournemouth
20
7
4
9
29:34
25
10
Southampton
20
6
6
8
19:25
24
11
Stoke City
20
6
6
8
24:32
24
12
FC Burnley
20
7
2
11
22:31
23
13
West Ham
20
6
4
10
23:35
22
14
Watford FC
20
6
4
10
23:36
22
15
Leicester City
20
5
6
9
24:31
21
16
Middlesbrough
20
4
7
9
17:22
19
17
Crystal Palace
20
4
4
12
30:37
16
18
Sunderland
20
4
3
13
19:37
15
19
Swansea City
20
4
3
13
23:45
15
20
Hull City
20
3
4
13
17:44
13
<< 21. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
14.01 13:30
Tottenham
Tottenham
-
:
-
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
14.01 16:00
West Ham
West Ham
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
14.01 16:00
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
14.01 16:00
Swansea City
Swansea City
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
14.01 16:00
Sunderland
Sunderland
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
14.01 16:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
14.01 16:00
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Southampton
Southampton
14.01 18:30
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
15.01 14:30
Everton FC
Everton FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
Manchester City
15.01 17:00
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC

Cohen Bramall
Cohen Bramall
