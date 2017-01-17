Alle Fakten zu:
Schockierendes Bild

Amateur-Keeper schockt mit Kopfverletzungs-Selfie

Dieses Bild ist nichts für schwache Nerven! Der englische Amateur-Keeper Tom Stewart erlitt am Wochenende eine schwere Kopfverletzung. Das Bild der überdimensionalen Beule macht nun im Netz die Runde. 

Bei der 1:4-Niederlage von Stewarts Klub Whitehawk bei Dulwich Hamlet wurde der Amateurkicker von einem Gegenspieler am Kopf verletzt. Bei einer Rettungstag traf Stürmer Ash Carew die Schläfe des Keepers mit dem Fuß, das Spiel lief weiter. Es gab keine Karte. Stewart musste ausgetauscht werden.  Dulwich ist sich keiner Schuld bewusst, wie dieser Tweet zeigt.

Fußball

