Not the Saturday I hoped for gutted for the lads today ?@HawksFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/DNkOBpARoh— Tom Stewart (@TomStewartGK1) 14. Januar 2017
Dieses Bild ist nichts für schwache Nerven! Der englische Amateur-Keeper Tom Stewart erlitt am Wochenende eine schwere Kopfverletzung. Das Bild der überdimensionalen Beule macht nun im Netz die Runde.
Dulwich ist sich keiner Schuld bewusst, wie dieser Tweet zeigt.
How that was not a red card I have no idea. Hope Tom gets better soon https://t.co/dhZ1WNFicA— Whitehawk Brigade (@HawkArmy) 14. Januar 2017
Neatly dinked in pass puts Ash Carew in on goal but brave save at feet by @HawksFCOfficial GK. Injured in process and replaced. Interesting— Dulwich Hamlet FC (@DulwichHamletFC) 14. Januar 2017