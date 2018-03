3:0! Manchester City fertigt Arsenal erneut ab

Bernardo Silva v Arsenal:



- 59 touches

- 27/36 passes completed

- 1 key pass

- 2 dribbles completed

- 1 sublime goal

- 8.5/10 @WhoScored rating



The more he plays, the more he impresses. His goal wasn't too shabby either. 🍬



