Heiße Tricks! So schön ist Fußball am Traumstrand

Traditional abs suck. First two work outs are nice full body supersets, usually I'll do 10 of each for 5 rounds or 20 for 5 rounds if I'm hype 😂. The second little ab circuit I do each one for 30 seconds nonstop for 3 rounds🔥 And then a goal of mine is to hold a hand stand, right now I'm at like 4 seconds so I've been working on it after every work out. I just try my best for 10 tries😂🤷🏼‍♀️. Song: Caught up by @jadsaad_ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

