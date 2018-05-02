Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Champions League
02. Mai 2018 19:39; Akt: 02.05.2018 19:42 Print
LIVE! Schafft Roma das Wunder gegen Liverpool?
Nach dem 5:2 in Liverpool haben Mo Salah und Co. eine gute Ausgangsposition, allerdings ist man vor der Roma gewarnt. Wir tickern das CL-Halbfinale LIVE!
TEAM NEWS | 📋 | Here it is, our starting line-up for tonight's @ChampionsLeague semi-final second leg against @LFC! DAJE! 🐺— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 2. Mai 2018
#ASRoma #UCL #RomaLFC pic.twitter.com/ychWKCARUK
The Reds in Rome. #UCL #ROMLIV pic.twitter.com/820ULC0DTj— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 2. Mai 2018
(Heute Sport)