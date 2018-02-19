Peinlich! Ski-Freestylerin zeigt keinen einzigen Trick

Die Olympischen Spiele leben auch von den Geschichten der "Exoten". Als solche darf Elizabeth Marian Swaney bezeichnet werden.

Die 33-jährige US-Amerikanerin tritt in Pyeongchang für Ungarn im Ski-Freestyle an. Das ist insofern bemerkenswert, als Swaney erst vor acht Jahren das Fahren auf zwei Brettern erlernte.

Ein Umstand, den sie allerdings nicht ganz verbergen kann. Die 33-Jährige fährt in Pyeongchang mit angezogener Handbremse durch die Halfpipe, zeigt keinen einzigen Sprung und keine Tricks – letzter Platz. Positiv: Sie stürzt nicht. Das faire Publikum spendet Applaus.

"Es ist nie zu spät"

"Ich bin enttäuscht, weil ich das Finale verpasst habe. Ich wollte eigentlich mehr Drehungen einbauen", erklärte die Freestylerin später. "Aber es war eine Ehre, hier dabei zu sein. Ich habe gezeigt, dass es nie zu spät ist, um an etwas zu glauben."

In den sozialen Medien fragten sich Fans, wie Swaney, deren Großvater aus Ungarn kommt, überhaupt die Qualifikation für die Spiele schaffen konnte. Die Antwort: Weil die Szene ohnehin sehr klein ist, reicht bereits die (sturzfreie) Teilnehme an Weltcup-Bewerben, um die Norm der Top-30 zu schaffen.

Chancenlos gegen Schwarzenegger

Swaney ist keine Unbekannte. Vor wenigen Jahren gehörte sie noch dem US-Skeleton-Team an. Auch für Venezuela bestritt sie bereits Bewerbe. Via Crowdfunding erfüllte sie sich heuer ihren Olympia-Traum. Als 18-Jährige trat sie zudem gegen Arnold Schwarzenegger an, um Gouverneurin von Californien zu werden. Dieses Vorhaben endete ähnlich erfolgreich wie die Olympischen Spiele.

