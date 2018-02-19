Olympia-Touristin

Peinlich! Ski-Freestylerin zeigt keinen einzigen Trick

Dabei sein ist alles – dieses Motto lebt Elizabeth Marian Swaney in Pyeongchang aus. Die Ski-Freestylerin zeigte in der Halfpipe keinen einzigen Sprung.

Die Olympischen Spiele leben auch von den Geschichten der "Exoten". Als solche darf Elizabeth Marian Swaney bezeichnet werden.

Die 33-jährige US-Amerikanerin tritt in Pyeongchang für Ungarn im Ski-Freestyle an. Das ist insofern bemerkenswert, als Swaney erst vor acht Jahren das Fahren auf zwei Brettern erlernte.

Ein Umstand, den sie allerdings nicht ganz verbergen kann. Die 33-Jährige fährt in Pyeongchang mit angezogener Handbremse durch die Halfpipe, zeigt keinen einzigen Sprung und keine Tricks – letzter Platz. Positiv: Sie stürzt nicht. Das faire Publikum spendet Applaus.

"Es ist nie zu spät"

"Ich bin enttäuscht, weil ich das Finale verpasst habe. Ich wollte eigentlich mehr Drehungen einbauen", erklärte die Freestylerin später. "Aber es war eine Ehre, hier dabei zu sein. Ich habe gezeigt, dass es nie zu spät ist, um an etwas zu glauben."

In den sozialen Medien fragten sich Fans, wie Swaney, deren Großvater aus Ungarn kommt, überhaupt die Qualifikation für die Spiele schaffen konnte. Die Antwort: Weil die Szene ohnehin sehr klein ist, reicht bereits die (sturzfreie) Teilnehme an Weltcup-Bewerben, um die Norm der Top-30 zu schaffen.

Chancenlos gegen Schwarzenegger

Swaney ist keine Unbekannte. Vor wenigen Jahren gehörte sie noch dem US-Skeleton-Team an. Auch für Venezuela bestritt sie bereits Bewerbe. Via Crowdfunding erfüllte sie sich heuer ihren Olympia-Traum. Als 18-Jährige trat sie zudem gegen Arnold Schwarzenegger an, um Gouverneurin von Californien zu werden. Dieses Vorhaben endete ähnlich erfolgreich wie die Olympischen Spiele.






NEW OLYMPIAN! Thank you, friends, coaches, training teammates, co-workers & family, for helping me become the first Olympic freestyle skier in Hungary’s history. Ready for the Olympic flame! I was born during the summer Olympics, and kept a life of skating/rowing/skeleton Olympic dreams before learning to ski 8 years ago. Skiing became a new world for me. Over 7 years, I have taught a few hundred people to ski while trying to give others the same opportunity I had. Over the past 6, I have also been fortunate to be coached by the most amazing freestyle ski training team. In February, I will be among the 24 women (+ 27 men) around the world that will compete in ski halfpipe in PyeongChang, South Korea. Congrats to my fellow freestyle competitors as well as friends in other sports; it’s been a long road for many of us! While I am thrilled, honored, and humbled, at the same time, my heart breaks for those athletes who tried so hard, and sacrificed a lot over 4, 8, 10, 20+ years etc. and were in many cases so close, but ultimately won’t be on this Olympic roster. I’ve been there before. There’s so many amazing athletes in this position; from other friends & fellow/former competitors in freestyle skiing and skeleton, to athletes in many other disciplines as well, I’m sure. You have all inspired me, pushed me, and I have learned from you. Your presence will be felt at these Games and you deserve to be recognized. Thank you to @thumbtack @pcssfreeski @parkcitymountain @deervalleyresort @utaholympicpark and @instaviser for all your help on the snow and off! #believe #nevergiveup #skihungary #hungarianolympicteam #simagyarorszag #ecclesiastes3v11 #james1v2 #olympics #freestyleski #olympicflame #pyeongchang2018

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Elizabeth Swaney (@lizswaney) am




(red.)

