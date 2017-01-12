Alle Fakten zu:
Heißes Fotoshooting

Sexy US-Turnerinnen zeigen ganz viel Haut

Die Olympia-Turnerinnen stehen nicht immer im Fokus der Medien, doch das könnte sich schlagartig ändern. Aly Raisman und die vierfache Goldmedaillen-Gewinnerin Simone Biles zeigen nämlich im Magazin Sports Illustrated sehr viel Haut. Sie sollen die Stars der neuen Swimsuit-Ausgabe werden.  

