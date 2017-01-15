RIP Jimmy "SuperFly" Snuka. All-time great. This might be the greatest feat I've seen in wrestling --> pic.twitter.com/FiEgvDxYAf

So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) 15. Januar 2017

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) 15. Januar 2017

BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away. https://t.co/VBNyosQIVL pic.twitter.com/L8MaD6Rezx — WWE (@WWE) 15. Januar 2017

Über die NWA schaffte es der gebürtige Hawaiianer in die damalige WWF, wo er mit seinem Jump von einem Steel Cage die Geschichte der riskanten Highflyer-Moves neu schrieb. Vor allem seine Rivalität mit "Rowdy" Roddy Piper wird ewig in Erinnerung bleiben, als der Schotte Snuka eine Kokosnuss über die Rübe zog.Diverse WWE-Wrestler sprachen auf Twitter ihr Mitgefühl aus. Superfly's Tochter Tamina Snuka ist derzeit bei der größten Wrestling-Promotion der Welt unter Vertrag.