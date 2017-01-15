RIP Jimmy "SuperFly" Snuka. All-time great. This might be the greatest feat I've seen in wrestling --> pic.twitter.com/FiEgvDxYAf— Dave Barabas (@Dave_Barabas) 15. Januar 2017
Die Wrestling-Welt trauert um einen ganz Großen ihrer Zunft! Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka hat am Sonntag seinen letzten Kampf gegen sein hartnäckiges Krebsleiden verloren. Das Mitglied der WWE Hall of Fame ebnete den Weg für wendige und leichtgewichtige Wrestler in das Business.
Diverse WWE-Wrestler sprachen auf Twitter ihr Mitgefühl aus. Superfly's Tochter Tamina Snuka ist derzeit bei der größten Wrestling-Promotion der Welt unter Vertrag.
So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) 15. Januar 2017
Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP?— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) 15. Januar 2017
BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away. https://t.co/VBNyosQIVL pic.twitter.com/L8MaD6Rezx— WWE (@WWE) 15. Januar 2017
