Trauer um Wrestling-Superstar

WWE-Legende Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka gestorben

Die Wrestling-Welt trauert um einen ganz Großen ihrer Zunft! Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka hat am Sonntag seinen letzten Kampf gegen sein hartnäckiges Krebsleiden verloren. Das Mitglied der WWE Hall of Fame ebnete den Weg für wendige und leichtgewichtige Wrestler in das Business.

Über die NWA schaffte es der gebürtige Hawaiianer in die damalige WWF, wo er mit seinem Jump von einem Steel Cage die Geschichte der riskanten Highflyer-Moves neu schrieb. Vor allem seine Rivalität mit "Rowdy" Roddy Piper wird ewig in Erinnerung bleiben, als der Schotte Snuka eine Kokosnuss über die Rübe zog.

Diverse WWE-Wrestler sprachen auf Twitter ihr Mitgefühl aus. Superfly's Tochter Tamina Snuka ist derzeit bei der größten Wrestling-Promotion der Welt unter Vertrag.

Themen: WWE Wrestling

