90 Hunde gerettet! Held von Olympia rührt mit Clip

ICYMI: WE ADOPTED A BABY FROM KOREA!!! Our sweet puppy Beemo is finally out of quarantine and was reunited with us today and I couldn't be happier!!! It breaks my heart to think that she was being raised for slaughter. I can't thank the Humane Society International (@hsiglobal) enough for shutting down the dog meat farm she was on and for bringing all 90 dogs back safely! Go support @hsiglobal!!! #DogsAreFriendsNotFood

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Mar 18, 2018 at 5:52pm PDT