Neue Tourdaten
26. Februar 2018 12:23; Akt: 26.02.2018 12:36 Print
Rolling Stones kommen nicht nach Österreich
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards und Co. wollen einfach nicht in Pension gehen. Im Sommer gehen sie erneut auf Tour.
Von Mitte Mai bis Mitte Juli gastieren die Musiker für bislang elf bekanntgegebene Shows in Irland, den britischen Inseln und dem europäischen Festland.
NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows! Read more for dates & presale info… May 17 - Croke Park, Dublin* / May 22 - London Stadium / Jun 05 - Old Trafford Football Stadium, Manchester / Jun 09 - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh / Jun 15 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff / Jun 19 - Twickenham Stadium / Jun 22 - Olympiastadion, Berlin / Jun 26 - Orange Velodrome, Marseille / Jun 30 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart / Jul 04 - Letnany Airport, Prague / Jul 08 - PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw. There will be exclusive ticket presales for all dates, to those who are signed up to the official mailing list, tap the link in the bio to sign up. The presales start as follows: UK / GERMANY / WARSAW - TUESDAY 27 FEB 12PM GMT (sign up by 11:59PM 26 Feb) DUBLIN / FRANCE / PRAGUE - TBA You will be sent a code and link via email shortly before each presale starts. Ensure you complete all steps in the sign up process and validate your email. Visit The Rolling Stones website for all general on sale ticket dates. *Subject to licence #therollingstones #stonesnofilter #tour
Eine Show in Österreich ist (noch) nicht geplant. Heimische Fans, die sich die wieder einmal letzte Möglichkeit, die Stones live zu sehen, dennoch nicht entgehen lassen wollen, haben in Prag, Warschau, Berlin oder Stuttgart die nächstgelegenen Gelegenheiten.
Tickets für die beiden Deutschland-Konzerte gibt es bald HIER.
