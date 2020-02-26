Neue Tourdaten

26. Februar 2018 12:23; Akt: 26.02.2018 12:36 Print

Rolling Stones kommen nicht nach Österreich

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards und Co. wollen einfach nicht in Pension gehen. Im Sommer gehen sie erneut auf Tour.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg Die Rolling Stones rockten Spielberg

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Von Mitte Mai bis Mitte Juli gastieren die Musiker für bislang elf bekanntgegebene Shows in Irland, den britischen Inseln und dem europäischen Festland.

NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows! Read more for dates & presale info… May 17 - Croke Park, Dublin* / May 22 - London Stadium / Jun 05 - Old Trafford Football Stadium, Manchester / Jun 09 - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh / Jun 15 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff / Jun 19 - Twickenham Stadium / Jun 22 - Olympiastadion, Berlin / Jun 26 - Orange Velodrome, Marseille / Jun 30 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart / Jul 04 - Letnany Airport, Prague / Jul 08 - PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw. There will be exclusive ticket presales for all dates, to those who are signed up to the official mailing list, tap the link in the bio to sign up. The presales start as follows: UK / GERMANY / WARSAW - TUESDAY 27 FEB 12PM GMT (sign up by 11:59PM 26 Feb) DUBLIN / FRANCE / PRAGUE - TBA You will be sent a code and link via email shortly before each presale starts. Ensure you complete all steps in the sign up process and validate your email. Visit The Rolling Stones website for all general on sale ticket dates. *Subject to licence #therollingstones #stonesnofilter #tour

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) am

Eine Show in Österreich ist (noch) nicht geplant. Heimische Fans, die sich die wieder einmal letzte Möglichkeit, die Stones live zu sehen, dennoch nicht entgehen lassen wollen, haben in Prag, Warschau, Berlin oder Stuttgart die nächstgelegenen Gelegenheiten.

Tickets für die beiden Deutschland-Konzerte gibt es bald HIER.

(baf)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Bei Günther Jauch

Die Lochis bei "Wer wird Millionär?" zu Gast

Bei Günther Jauch

RTL zeigt am 19. März erstmals ein zweistündiges "Wer wird Millionär?"-Zwillings-Special. Mit dabei: Das YouTuber-Duo "Die Lochis".

Ort und Zeit nicht bekannt

Überraschungskonzert von Bilderbuch angekündigt

Ort und Zeit nicht bekannt

Bilderbuch sind nach wie vor die österreichische Band der Stunde. Ein FM4 Überraschungskonzert sorgt jetzt für Vorfreude bei Fans.

Endlich Wärme!

6 Songs, mit denen wir uns den Frühling herbeisehnen

Endlich Wärme!

Nachdem der Winter nun hoffentlich seinen frostigen Höhepunkt erreicht hat, ist es an der Zeit, dass endlich der Frühling kommt.

"Biene Maja 2 - Die Honigspiele"

Zickenkrieg auf der Klatschmohnwiese

Biene Maja muss in der Animationsfilm-Fortsetzung mit einer Gruppe von Außenseitern ihren Bienenstock retten.

Konzerthaus-Klage

Oberster Gerichtshof lässt Andreas Gabalier abblitzen

Konzerthaus-Klage

Der selbsternannte Volks Rock'n'Roller scheiterte nun auch in dritter Instanz mit seiner Klage gegen den Konzerthaus-Chef.

Intergalaktisch

Fan masht "Han Solo"-Trailer mit Beastie Boys

Intergalaktisch

"Sabotage", einer der größten Hits der HipHop-Band, passt hervorragend zu den Bildern des neuen "Star Wars"-Spin-offs.

Ab 2. März im Kino

Tickets und Goodies für "Die Biene Maja" gewinnen

Ab 2. März im Kino

"Heute.at" verlost 3 x 2 Kinogutscheine, 3 Rätselhefte und 3 DVDs von "Die Biene Maja" zum Start von "Die Biene Maja - Die Honigspiele".

Ab 9. März im Kino

Tickets und Bücher für MOLLY'S GAME gewinnen

Ab 9. März im Kino

"Heute.at" verlost 3 x 2 Kinogutscheine und 3 Bücher von "Molly's Game".

Nach Pokal-Pfeifkonzert

Fußballfans bleibt Helene Fischer künftig erspart

Nach Pokal-Pfeifkonzert

Nachdem die Schlagersängerin beim letzten Cupfinale gnadenlos ausgepfiffen wurde, zieht der DFB jetzt Konsequenzen.

Kein Cameo-Auftritt

Liam und Chris Hemsworth lehnten Simpsons-Rolle ab

Kein Cameo-Auftritt

Für die Brüder wurde extra ein Part geschrieben, doch sie lehnten das Angebot laut Produzent Al Jean ab.