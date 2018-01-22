Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
SAG Awards
22. Januar 2018 07:50; Akt: 22.01.2018 07:50 Print
"Three Billboards" holt sich Oscar Pole Position
Nach einem kleinen Rückschlag bei den PGAs nimmt der Thriller wieder Kurs auf die Oscars.
Frances McDormand (am Mikro) feiert mit ihren Kollegen den SAG-Award für den besten Cast ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"). (Bild: Mario Anzuoni) (Bild: Reuters)
Welchen Film die Academy heuer zum "Best Picture" küren wird, ist derzeit noch nicht abzusehen. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" gilt als großer Favorit, Hollywoods Produzenten (genauer gesagt die Producers Guild of America, kurz PGA) kürten in ihrer eigenen Preisverleihung allerdings "The Shape of Water" zum Sieger.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Fix vergeben scheinen hingegen bereits die vier Darsteller-Kategorien. Frances McDormand (Hauptdarstellerin), Sam Rockwell (Nebendarsteller, beide aus "Three Billboards"), Allison Janney (Nebendarstellerin, "I, Tonya") und Gary Oldman (Hauptdarsteller, "Die dunkelste Stunde") waren bereits bei den Golden Globes erfolgreich und wurden nun auch von der Screen Actors Guild (SAG) prämiert. James Franco ("The Disaster Artist") dürfte nicht zuletzt aufgrund der gegen ihn vorgebrachten Belästigungsvorwürfe bereits aus dem Rennen sein.
Globes, PGA- und SAG-Awards gelten als Gradmesser für die Oscar-Verleihung. Für die eine oder andere Überraschung ist die Academy allerdings immer gut, vor allem wenn es um Publikumslieblinge wie Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.") geht. Am 23. Jänner (circa ab 14.20 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit) werden die Nominierungen bekanntgegeben.
In den TV-Kategorien setzten sich bei den SAGs ebenfalls alte Bekannte durch. "Big Little Lies" und "This Is Us" gehören hier zu den großen Gewinnern.
Hier die vollständige Liste der SAG-Preisträger 2018:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
GEWINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
GEWINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
GEWINNERIN: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
GEWINNERIN: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
GEWINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
GEWINNER: Wonder Woman
War for the Planet of the Apes
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
GEWINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, Glow
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, Glow
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
GEWINNERIN: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Orange Is the New Black
GEWINNER: Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
GEWINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
GEWINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
GEWINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
GEWINNERIN: Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
GEWINNER: This Is Us
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Gewinner: Game of Thrones
Glow
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
(lfd)