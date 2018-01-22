SAG Awards

22. Januar 2018 07:50; Akt: 22.01.2018 07:50 Print

"Three Billboards" holt sich Oscar Pole Position

Nach einem kleinen Rückschlag bei den PGAs nimmt der Thriller wieder Kurs auf die Oscars.

Frances McDormand (am Mikro) feiert mit ihren Kollegen den SAG-Award für den besten Cast (

Frances McDormand (am Mikro) feiert mit ihren Kollegen den SAG-Award für den besten Cast ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"). (Bild: Mario Anzuoni) (Bild: Reuters)

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Welchen Film die Academy heuer zum "Best Picture" küren wird, ist derzeit noch nicht abzusehen. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" gilt als großer Favorit, Hollywoods Produzenten (genauer gesagt die Producers Guild of America, kurz PGA) kürten in ihrer eigenen Preisverleihung allerdings "The Shape of Water" zum Sieger.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Fix vergeben scheinen hingegen bereits die vier Darsteller-Kategorien. Frances McDormand (Hauptdarstellerin), Sam Rockwell (Nebendarsteller, beide aus "Three Billboards"), Allison Janney (Nebendarstellerin, "I, Tonya") und Gary Oldman (Hauptdarsteller, "Die dunkelste Stunde") waren bereits bei den Golden Globes erfolgreich und wurden nun auch von der Screen Actors Guild (SAG) prämiert. James Franco ("The Disaster Artist") dürfte nicht zuletzt aufgrund der gegen ihn vorgebrachten Belästigungsvorwürfe bereits aus dem Rennen sein.

The Darkest Hour

Globes, PGA- und SAG-Awards gelten als Gradmesser für die Oscar-Verleihung. Für die eine oder andere Überraschung ist die Academy allerdings immer gut, vor allem wenn es um Publikumslieblinge wie Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.") geht. Am 23. Jänner (circa ab 14.20 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit) werden die Nominierungen bekanntgegeben.

In den TV-Kategorien setzten sich bei den SAGs ebenfalls alte Bekannte durch. "Big Little Lies" und "This Is Us" gehören hier zu den großen Gewinnern.

Hier die vollständige Liste der SAG-Preisträger 2018:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
GEWINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
GEWINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
GEWINNERIN: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
GEWINNERIN: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
GEWINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
GEWINNER: Wonder Woman
War for the Planet of the Apes

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
GEWINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, Glow

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, Glow
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
GEWINNERIN: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Orange Is the New Black
GEWINNER: Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
GEWINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
GEWINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
GEWINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
GEWINNERIN: Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
GEWINNER: This Is Us

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Gewinner: Game of Thrones
Glow
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead

(lfd)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

"Wonder Woman 2"

Das ist der erste Film mit Anti-Belästigungs-Regeln

DC-Heldin Wonder Woman wird ihrer Vorreiterrolle einmal mehr gerecht.

Skript von GoT-Autor

Disney engagiert Horror Profi für die Artus-Sage

Skript von GoT-Autor

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo soll die nächste Realverfilmung von Disney drehen. Vorher spezialisierte er sich auf Blut und Beuschel.

Code downloaden

"Heute"-Kino-Montag: Eintritt um nur 5,50 Euro!

Code downloaden

Einfach Code ausdrucken und an der Kinokasse vorweisen.

Bo und der Weihnachtsstern

So ist die Geburt Christi also wirklich abgelaufen

Bo und der Weihnachtsstern

Im witzigen Animationsfilm "Bo und der Weihnachtsstern" wir die größte Geschichte aller Zeiten aus der Sicht der dabei involvierten Tiere erzählt.

Ab 22.12. im Kino

Originelle Blödeleien im Dschungel von "Jumanji"

Ab 22.12. im Kino

Leonard Dworschak - Nach Startschwierigkeiten entpuppt sich das Fantasy/Komödien-Abenteuer als würdiges Sequel.

KEINE SPOILER

Das erwartet Sie in "Star Wars Episode VIII"

KEINE SPOILER

Leonard Dworschak - Eine Zusammenfassung der ersten 15 Minuten des Plots. Nicht mehr, nicht weniger.

Ab 26. Jänner im Kino

Gemein-geniale Mama ist der große Oscar-Favorit

Ab 26. Jänner im Kino

Leonard Dworschak - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" gilt zurecht als heißer Tipp für die Oscarverleihung Anfang März.

Independent-Hits

Diese Sundance Filme gewannen später Oscars

Independent-Hits

Von unbekannt zu weltbekannt innerhalb eines Jahres.

"Die beste aller Welten"

Verena Altenberger holt Bayerischen Filmpreis

"Die beste aller Welten" entwickelte sich zum Überraschungshit. Nach Moskau gewann der Austro-Film am Freitag auch einen der Bayerischen Filmpreise.

Ab 26. Jänner im Kino

Gewinnspiel zum Start von THREE BILLBOARDS

Ab 26. Jänner im Kino

"Heute" verlost einen Premium Studio Boxsack Titan zum Start von "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".