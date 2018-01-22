"Three Billboards" holt sich Oscar Pole Position

Welchen Film die Academy heuer zum "Best Picture" küren wird, ist derzeit noch nicht abzusehen. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" gilt als großer Favorit, Hollywoods Produzenten (genauer gesagt die Producers Guild of America, kurz PGA) kürten in ihrer eigenen Preisverleihung allerdings "The Shape of Water" zum Sieger.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Fix vergeben scheinen hingegen bereits die vier Darsteller-Kategorien. Frances McDormand (Hauptdarstellerin), Sam Rockwell (Nebendarsteller, beide aus "Three Billboards"), Allison Janney (Nebendarstellerin, "I, Tonya") und Gary Oldman (Hauptdarsteller, "Die dunkelste Stunde") waren bereits bei den Golden Globes erfolgreich und wurden nun auch von der Screen Actors Guild (SAG) prämiert. James Franco ("The Disaster Artist") dürfte nicht zuletzt aufgrund der gegen ihn vorgebrachten Belästigungsvorwürfe bereits aus dem Rennen sein.

The Darkest Hour

Globes, PGA- und SAG-Awards gelten als Gradmesser für die Oscar-Verleihung. Für die eine oder andere Überraschung ist die Academy allerdings immer gut, vor allem wenn es um Publikumslieblinge wie Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.") geht. Am 23. Jänner (circa ab 14.20 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit) werden die Nominierungen bekanntgegeben.

In den TV-Kategorien setzten sich bei den SAGs ebenfalls alte Bekannte durch. "Big Little Lies" und "This Is Us" gehören hier zu den großen Gewinnern.

Hier die vollständige Liste der SAG-Preisträger 2018:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

GEWINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

GEWINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

GEWINNERIN: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

GEWINNERIN: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

GEWINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

GEWINNER: Wonder Woman

War for the Planet of the Apes

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

GEWINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, Glow

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, Glow

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

GEWINNERIN: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Orange Is the New Black

GEWINNER: Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

GEWINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

GEWINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

GEWINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

GEWINNERIN: Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

GEWINNER: This Is Us

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Gewinner: Game of Thrones

Glow

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

(lfd)