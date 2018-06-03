Einen Blick wert

03. Juni 2018 10:23; Akt: 03.06.2018 10:32 Print

Chris Hemsworth macht sich für neuen Film nass

Die Macher von "Bad Times at the El Royale" gewähren einen ersten Blick auf ihren neuen Film. Er zahlt sich aus.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Chris Hemsworth stellte "Thor: Ragnarok" vor. Chris Hemsworth in "Thor: Ragnarok". Chris Hemsworth in "The Huntsman & the Ice Queen". Chris Hemsworth ist jetzt Markenbotschafter von TAG Heuer. Chris Hemsworth in "Ghostbusters" Chris Hemsworth als Owen Chase in "Im Herzen der See". Chris Hemsworth in "Blackhat". Chris Hemsworth in "Snow White & The Huntsman". Chris Hemsworth in "Operation 12 Strong". Chris Hemsworth

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Sieben Fremde treffen sich am Lake Tahoe in der Sierra Nevada im Hotel El Royale. Jeder von ihnen hat ein dunkles Geheimnis:

Umfrage
Was halten Sie von Chris Hemsworth auf seinem neuen Foto?

"Thor" Chris Hemsworth ist begeistert von seinem neuen Filmprojekt "Bad Times at the El Royale", der im Oktober in die US-Kinos kommen soll. Trailer gibt es noch keinen, doch das erste Foto sorgt bereits für Begeisterung.

Super-Body Hemsworth, in schummriges Licht getaucht, mit extrem tief sitzenden Hosen und im strömenden Regen - damit generiert man Aufmerksamkeit, Klicks, Bewunderung und Neid.

Neben Hemsworth werden auch Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades"), Jon Hamm ("Mad Men") und Jeff Bridges ("The Big Lebowdski") mit von der Partie sein.

(lam)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

7. bis 10. Juni

Das Indian Film Festival feiert in Wien Premiere

7. bis 10. Juni

Vier Tage lang steht das REAKTOR Kino im 17. Bezirk im Zeichen des indischen Films.

Sequel des Actioners

Tom Cruise teilt erstes Bild von "Top Gun: Maverick"

Sequel des Actioners

Die Dreharbeiten der Fortsetzung haben begonnen - 32 Jahre nach dem Kinostart von Teil eins.

Code downloaden

"Heute"-Kino-Montag: Eintritt um nur 5,50 Euro!

Code downloaden

Einfach Code ausdrucken und an der Kinokasse vorweisen.

Fantasy-Abenteuer

Crossover für Alice & Peter Pan, mit Angelina Jolie

Fantasy-Abenteuer

Wunderland trifft Nimmerland: In "Come Away" sind Alice und Peter Geschwister, Jolie spielt ihre Mutter.

"Peppermint"

Jennifer Garner wird zum tödlichen Racheengel

Weil das Rechtssystem die Mörder ihrer Familie nicht zur Strecke bringt, wird eine Mutter zur Killerin. Hier ist der erste Trailer von "Peppermint".

"Happytime Murders"

Perverse Doppelgänger: Muppets verlieren Prozess

Die Muppet-Macher verklagen den Film "Happytime Murders". Ein Richter lässt sie abblitzen.

"Pleased to eat you"

Neuer Teaser Trailer zum Hai-Schocker "The Meg"

Jason Statham jagt ein prähistorisches Monster, gegen das "Der weiße Hai" wie ein Goldfisch aussieht.

Neuverfilmung

Jamie Foxx wird zum Comic-Dämonen Spawn

Neuverfilmung

Todd McFarlane reaktiviert seinen höllischen Helden für's Kino - mit einem Oscar-Preisträger in der Hauptrolle.

Horror-Fortsetzung

So sehen die erwachsenen Loser in "It: Chapter 2" aus

Horror-Fortsetzung

Die Verlierer haben Pennywise besiegt, nun müssen sie als Erwachsene erneut gegen den Horrorclown antreten.

"Hereditary"

Nach dem Begräbnis beginnt der Terror

Leonard Dworschak - Grausig, spannend, furchteinflößend - "Hereditary" ist der bislang beste Horrorfilm des Jahres.

Cookie Informationen

Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Für eine uneingeschränkte Nutzung der Webseite werden Cookies benötigt. Sie stimmen der Verwendung von Cookies durch Anklicken von "OK" zu. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Datenschutzbestimmungen und unter dem folgenden Link "Weitere Informationen".

x

Weiterführende Informationen

Wir nutzen Cookies dazu, unser Angebot nutzerfreundlich zu gestalten, Inhalte und Anzeigen zu personalisieren und die Zugriffe auf unserer Webseite zu analysieren.