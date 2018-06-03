Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Chris Hemsworth macht sich für neuen Film nass
Die Macher von "Bad Times at the El Royale" gewähren einen ersten Blick auf ihren neuen Film. Er zahlt sich aus.
Sieben Fremde treffen sich am Lake Tahoe in der Sierra Nevada im Hotel El Royale. Jeder von ihnen hat ein dunkles Geheimnis:
"Thor" Chris Hemsworth ist begeistert von seinem neuen Filmprojekt "Bad Times at the El Royale", der im Oktober in die US-Kinos kommen soll. Trailer gibt es noch keinen, doch das erste Foto sorgt bereits für Begeisterung.
First look at Bad Times at the El Royale, in cinemas this October and trailer is coming soon. It was one of the best scripts I’ve ever read and I can’t wait for you all to see it. Written and directed by Drew Goddard (one of the best humans goin round). Set in the 1960s, seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption - before everything goes to hell. @elroyalemovie @thejeffbridges @dakotajohnson @cynthiaerivo #jonhamm @caileespaeny #lewispullman and many more
Super-Body Hemsworth, in schummriges Licht getaucht, mit extrem tief sitzenden Hosen und im strömenden Regen - damit generiert man Aufmerksamkeit, Klicks, Bewunderung und Neid.
Neben Hemsworth werden auch Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades"), Jon Hamm ("Mad Men") und Jeff Bridges ("The Big Lebowdski") mit von der Partie sein.
