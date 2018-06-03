Chris Hemsworth macht sich für neuen Film nass

Sieben Fremde treffen sich am Lake Tahoe in der Sierra Nevada im Hotel El Royale. Jeder von ihnen hat ein dunkles Geheimnis:

"Thor" Chris Hemsworth ist begeistert von seinem neuen Filmprojekt "Bad Times at the El Royale", der im Oktober in die US-Kinos kommen soll. Trailer gibt es noch keinen, doch das erste Foto sorgt bereits für Begeisterung.

Super-Body Hemsworth, in schummriges Licht getaucht, mit extrem tief sitzenden Hosen und im strömenden Regen - damit generiert man Aufmerksamkeit, Klicks, Bewunderung und Neid.

Neben Hemsworth werden auch Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades"), Jon Hamm ("Mad Men") und Jeff Bridges ("The Big Lebowdski") mit von der Partie sein.

