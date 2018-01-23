Die Oscar-Nominierungen in den Hauptkategorien

#OscarNoms: Hier die Nominierungen für die diesjährigen Oscars in den Hauptkategorien:

Umfrage Sind Sie mit den heurigen Nominierungen zufrieden? Ja, sehr!

Naja, mit manchen schon!

Ich kenne die meisten gar nicht

Nein, ich bin sauer!

"Bester Hauptdarsteller" (Actor in a Leading Role):

- Timothée Chalamet ("Call me by Your Name")

- Daniel Day Lewis ("Phantom Thread")

- Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out")

- Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour")

- Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.")

"Bester Nebendarsteller" (Actor in a Supporting Role):

- Willem Dafoe ("Florida Project")

- Woody Harrelson ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" )

- Richard Jenkins ("Shape of Water")

- Christopher Plummer ("All the Money in the World")

- Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")



"Beste Hauptdarstellerin" (Actress in a Leading Role):

- Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water")

- Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")

- Saorise Ronan ("Lady Bird")

- Meryl Streep ("The Post"/ "Die Verlegerin")

- Margot Robbie ("I Tonya")

"Beste Nebendarstellerin" (Actress in a Supporting Role):

- Allison Janney ("I, Tonya")

- Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound")

- Leslie Manville ("Phantom Thread)

- Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird")

- Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water")



"Beste Animation" (Animated Feature Film):

- "The Boss Baby"

- "The Breadwinner"

- "Coco"

- "Ferdinand"

- "Loving Vincent"

"Beste Regie" (Directing):

- Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk")

- Jordan Peele ("Get Out")

- Greta Gerwik ("Lady Bird")

- Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread")

- Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water")

"Bester Film" (Best Picture):

- "Call Me By Your Name" (Luca Guadagnio)

- "The Darkest Hour" (Joe Wright)

- "Dunkirk" (Christopher Nolan)

- "Get Out" (Jordan Peele)

- "Lady Bird" (Greta Gerwig)

- "Phantom Thread" (Paul Thomas Anderson)

- "The Post/Die Verlegerin" (Steven Spielberg)

- "The Shape of Water" (Guillermo del Toro)

- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Martin McDonagh)



"Bester Fremdsprachiger Film" (Foreign Language Film):

- "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

- "The Insult" (Libanon)

- "Loveless" (Russland)

- "On Body and Soul" (Ungarn)

- "The Square" (Schweden)

"Bester Original Song" (Original Song):

- "Mighty River" (Mudbound)

- "Mystery of Love" (Call Me By Your Name)

- "Remember Me" (Coco)

- "Stand Up For Something" (Marshall)

- "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

"Bestes Adaptiertes Drehbuch" (Adapted Screenplay):

- "Call Me By Your Name" (Screenplay by James Ivory)

- "The Disaster Artist" (Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

- "Logan" (Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold & Michael Green, Story by James Mangold)

- "Molly's Game" (Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin)

- "Mudbound" (Screenplay by Virgil Williams & Dee Rees)



"Bestes Original-Drehbuch" (Original Screenplay):

- "The Big Sick"

- "Get Out"

- "Lady Bird"

- "The Shape of Water"

- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Beste Dokumentation" (Documentary Feature):

- "Abacus: Small Enough To Jail"

- "Faces Places"

- "Icarus"

- "Last Men in Alleppo"

- "Strong Island"

"Beste Dokumentar-Kurzfilm" (Documentary Short Subject):



- "Edith & Eddie"

- "Heaven is a Traffic"

- "Heroin(e)"

- "Traffic Stop"

- "Life Skills"

(HH)