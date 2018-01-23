Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Academy Awards 2018:
Die Oscar-Nominierungen in den Hauptkategorien
Die 90. Verleihung der Oscars findet am 4. März im Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles statt. Hier die Nominierten der Hauptkategorien:
"Bester Hauptdarsteller" (Actor in a Leading Role):
- Timothée Chalamet ("Call me by Your Name")
- Daniel Day Lewis ("Phantom Thread")
- Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out")
- Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour")
- Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.")
"Bester Nebendarsteller" (Actor in a Supporting Role):
- Willem Dafoe ("Florida Project")
- Woody Harrelson ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" )
- Richard Jenkins ("Shape of Water")
- Christopher Plummer ("All the Money in the World")
- Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")
"Beste Hauptdarstellerin" (Actress in a Leading Role):
- Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water")
- Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")
- Saorise Ronan ("Lady Bird")
- Meryl Streep ("The Post"/ "Die Verlegerin")
- Margot Robbie ("I Tonya")
"Beste Nebendarstellerin" (Actress in a Supporting Role):
- Allison Janney ("I, Tonya")
- Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound")
- Leslie Manville ("Phantom Thread)
- Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird")
- Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water")
"Beste Animation" (Animated Feature Film):
- "The Boss Baby"
- "The Breadwinner"
- "Coco"
- "Ferdinand"
- "Loving Vincent"
"Beste Regie" (Directing):
- Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk")
- Jordan Peele ("Get Out")
- Greta Gerwik ("Lady Bird")
- Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread")
- Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water")
"Bester Film" (Best Picture):
- "Call Me By Your Name" (Luca Guadagnio)
- "The Darkest Hour" (Joe Wright)
- "Dunkirk" (Christopher Nolan)
- "Get Out" (Jordan Peele)
- "Lady Bird" (Greta Gerwig)
- "Phantom Thread" (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- "The Post/Die Verlegerin" (Steven Spielberg)
- "The Shape of Water" (Guillermo del Toro)
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Martin McDonagh)
"Bester Fremdsprachiger Film" (Foreign Language Film):
- "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)
- "The Insult" (Libanon)
- "Loveless" (Russland)
- "On Body and Soul" (Ungarn)
- "The Square" (Schweden)
"Bester Original Song" (Original Song):
- "Mighty River" (Mudbound)
- "Mystery of Love" (Call Me By Your Name)
- "Remember Me" (Coco)
- "Stand Up For Something" (Marshall)
- "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
"Bestes Adaptiertes Drehbuch" (Adapted Screenplay):
- "Call Me By Your Name" (Screenplay by James Ivory)
- "The Disaster Artist" (Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
- "Logan" (Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold & Michael Green, Story by James Mangold)
- "Molly's Game" (Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin)
- "Mudbound" (Screenplay by Virgil Williams & Dee Rees)
"Bestes Original-Drehbuch" (Original Screenplay):
- "The Big Sick"
- "Get Out"
- "Lady Bird"
- "The Shape of Water"
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
"Beste Dokumentation" (Documentary Feature):
- "Abacus: Small Enough To Jail"
- "Faces Places"
- "Icarus"
- "Last Men in Alleppo"
- "Strong Island"
"Beste Dokumentar-Kurzfilm" (Documentary Short Subject):
- "Edith & Eddie"
- "Heaven is a Traffic"
- "Heroin(e)"
- "Traffic Stop"
- "Life Skills"
