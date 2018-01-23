Academy Awards 2018:

23. Januar 2018 15:24; Akt: 23.01.2018 16:23 Print

Die Oscar-Nominierungen in den Hauptkategorien

Die 90. Verleihung der Oscars findet am 4. März im Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles statt. Hier die Nominierten der Hauptkategorien:

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
"The Shape of Water" ist in der Kategorie "Bester Film" nominiert. Sally Hawkins ist zudem beste Hauptdarstellerin nominiert. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" ist in der Kategorie "Bester Film nominiert. Die Nominierten in den Hauptkategorien Oscars 2018 "Dunkirk" ist in der Kategorie "Bester Film" nominiert. "The Post" ist in der Kategorie "Bester Film" nominiert. Meryl Streep ist in der Kategorie "Beste Hauptdarstellerin nominiert. "Lady Bird" ist in der Kategorie "Bester Film" nominiert. Saoirse Ronan ist auch als beste Hauptdarstellerin nominiert. "The Darkest Hour" ist in der Kategorie "Bester Film" nominiert. "Get Out" ist in der Kategorie "Bester Film" nominiert "Phantom Thread" ist in der Kategorie "Bester Film" nominiert. Daniel Day-Lewis ist auch als bester Hauptdarsteller nominiert

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

#OscarNoms: Hier die Nominierungen für die diesjährigen Oscars in den Hauptkategorien:

Umfrage
Sind Sie mit den heurigen Nominierungen zufrieden?
Bildstrecken Die Rekorde der Oscars in Bildern

"Bester Hauptdarsteller" (Actor in a Leading Role):

- Timothée Chalamet ("Call me by Your Name")
- Daniel Day Lewis ("Phantom Thread")
- Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out")
- Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour")
- Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.")

"Bester Nebendarsteller" (Actor in a Supporting Role):

- Willem Dafoe ("Florida Project")
- Woody Harrelson ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" )
- Richard Jenkins ("Shape of Water")
- Christopher Plummer ("All the Money in the World")
- Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")

"Beste Hauptdarstellerin" (Actress in a Leading Role):

- Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water")
- Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")
- Saorise Ronan ("Lady Bird")
- Meryl Streep ("The Post"/ "Die Verlegerin")
- Margot Robbie ("I Tonya")

"Beste Nebendarstellerin" (Actress in a Supporting Role):

- Allison Janney ("I, Tonya")
- Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound")
- Leslie Manville ("Phantom Thread)
- Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird")
- Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water")

"Beste Animation" (Animated Feature Film):

- "The Boss Baby"
- "The Breadwinner"
- "Coco"
- "Ferdinand"
- "Loving Vincent"

"Beste Regie" (Directing):

- Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk")
- Jordan Peele ("Get Out")
- Greta Gerwik ("Lady Bird")
- Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread")
- Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water")

"Bester Film" (Best Picture):

- "Call Me By Your Name" (Luca Guadagnio)
- "The Darkest Hour" (Joe Wright)
- "Dunkirk" (Christopher Nolan)
- "Get Out" (Jordan Peele)
- "Lady Bird" (Greta Gerwig)
- "Phantom Thread" (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- "The Post/Die Verlegerin" (Steven Spielberg)
- "The Shape of Water" (Guillermo del Toro)
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Martin McDonagh)


"Bester Fremdsprachiger Film" (Foreign Language Film):

- "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)
- "The Insult" (Libanon)
- "Loveless" (Russland)
- "On Body and Soul" (Ungarn)
- "The Square" (Schweden)

"Bester Original Song" (Original Song):

- "Mighty River" (Mudbound)
- "Mystery of Love" (Call Me By Your Name)
- "Remember Me" (Coco)
- "Stand Up For Something" (Marshall)
- "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

"Bestes Adaptiertes Drehbuch" (Adapted Screenplay):

- "Call Me By Your Name" (Screenplay by James Ivory)
- "The Disaster Artist" (Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
- "Logan" (Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold & Michael Green, Story by James Mangold)
- "Molly's Game" (Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin)
- "Mudbound" (Screenplay by Virgil Williams & Dee Rees)


"Bestes Original-Drehbuch" (Original Screenplay):

- "The Big Sick"
- "Get Out"
- "Lady Bird"
- "The Shape of Water"
- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Beste Dokumentation" (Documentary Feature):

- "Abacus: Small Enough To Jail"
- "Faces Places"
- "Icarus"
- "Last Men in Alleppo"
- "Strong Island"

"Beste Dokumentar-Kurzfilm" (Documentary Short Subject):

- "Edith & Eddie"
- "Heaven is a Traffic"
- "Heroin(e)"
- "Traffic Stop"
- "Life Skills"


(HH)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Der Sohn der Legende kehrt zurück

Hemsworth und McBride in 'Crocodile Dundee'-Reboot

Der Sohn der Legende kehrt zurück

Auf Twitter ist ein Trailer zu einem neuen "Crocodile Dundee"-Film aufgetaucht. Chris Hemsworth und Danny McBride spielen darin die Hauptrollen.

90. Verleihung

13 Oscar-Nominierungen für "The Shape of Water"

90. Verleihung

Das Fantasydrama "The Shape of Water", unter der Regie von Guillermo del Toro, dominiert die Oscar-Nominierungen.

Code downloaden

"Heute"-Kino-Montag: Eintritt um nur 5,50 Euro!

Code downloaden

Einfach Code ausdrucken und an der Kinokasse vorweisen.

Bo und der Weihnachtsstern

So ist die Geburt Christi also wirklich abgelaufen

Bo und der Weihnachtsstern

Im witzigen Animationsfilm "Bo und der Weihnachtsstern" wir die größte Geschichte aller Zeiten aus der Sicht der dabei involvierten Tiere erzählt.

Ab 22.12. im Kino

Originelle Blödeleien im Dschungel von "Jumanji"

Ab 22.12. im Kino

Leonard Dworschak - Nach Startschwierigkeiten entpuppt sich das Fantasy/Komödien-Abenteuer als würdiges Sequel.

KEINE SPOILER

Das erwartet Sie in "Star Wars Episode VIII"

KEINE SPOILER

Leonard Dworschak - Eine Zusammenfassung der ersten 15 Minuten des Plots. Nicht mehr, nicht weniger.

Gewinnspiel

Tickets & Hexenpakete für "Die kleine Hexe"-Preview

Gewinnspiel

Cineplexx und "Heute" verlosen zum Weltrekordversuch drei exklusive Hexen-Pakete und 60 Kinotickets für die Preview am 28. Jänner um 15.00 Uhr.

Flop des Jahres?

Acht goldene Himbeeren für "Fifty Shades Darker"?

Flop des Jahres?

"Fifty Shades Darker" ist heuer gleich achtmal für die Goldene Himbeere nominiert.

Ab 14:22 Uhr

Die Oscar-Nominierungen live im Stream

Ab 14:22 Uhr

Heute, am Dienstag, den 23. Jänner werden die Oscar-Nominierungen bekannt gegeben. Hier gibt's den Live-Stream.

Academy Awards 2018

Die Oscar-Nominierungen in den Nebenkategorien

Academy Awards 2018

Diese Filme sind unter anderem in den Kategorien "Bester Schnitt", Beste Filmmusik" und "Beste Kamera" nominiert.