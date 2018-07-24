"Armuts-Porno": Shitstorm gegen Fotografen

Der italienische Fotograf Alessio Mamo durfte am Montag den Instagram-Account der World Press Photo Foundation mit seinen Werken bespielen. Mamo, der sich in seinen Fotos oft mit sozialen Problemen auf der Welt auseinandersetzt, postete Fotos aus seiner Serie "Dreaming Food". Das sorgte für heftige Kritik in den Kommentaren.

Auf den Fotos lässt Mamo verschiedene Menschen aus den indischen Bundesstaaten Uttar Pradesh und Madhya Pradesh – die am stärksten von Unterernährung betroffen sind – vor einem gedeckten Tisch posieren. Die Lebensmittel sind nur Nachbildungen, er habe den Menschen gesagt, sie sollen die Augen verdecken und sich vorstellen, was sie gerne zum Essen hätten, schildert der Fotograf.



Viele Kommentatoren finden nun aber, dass die Fotos nicht soziale Probleme aufzeigen, sondern vielmehr Leid und Armut von Menschen für abgedroschene Inszenierungen ausbeuten. Viele unterstellen Mamo er würde geschmacklosen und zynischen "Armuts-Porno" betreiben.

Die Fotostrecke wurde bereits 2011 geknipst. Am Montag postete Mamo diese allerdings auf dem Instagram-Account der World Press Photo Foundation, die jährlich das beste Pressefoto kürt. Die World Press Photo Foundation musste auch einige Kritik für die Fotos einstecken, verteidigte sich aber damit, dass allein die Fotografen für die geposteten Fotos zuständig seien.



