Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Hunger-Fotos in Indien
24. Juli 2018 15:04; Akt: 24.07.2018 16:47 Print
"Armuts-Porno": Shitstorm gegen Fotografen
In einer Fotoserie ließ ein italienischer Fotograf unterernährte Inder vor einem Tisch mit unechten Lebensmitteln posieren. Für viele ist das geschmacklos und ausbeuterisch.
Unterernährte Kinder in Indien ließ der Fotograf vor unechten Lebensmitteln posieren. Für viele ausbeuterisch und "Armuts-Porno". (Bild: Screenshot Instagram)
Der italienische Fotograf Alessio Mamo durfte am Montag den Instagram-Account der World Press Photo Foundation mit seinen Werken bespielen. Mamo, der sich in seinen Fotos oft mit sozialen Problemen auf der Welt auseinandersetzt, postete Fotos aus seiner Serie "Dreaming Food". Das sorgte für heftige Kritik in den Kommentaren.
Auf den Fotos lässt Mamo verschiedene Menschen aus den indischen Bundesstaaten Uttar Pradesh und Madhya Pradesh – die am stärksten von Unterernährung betroffen sind – vor einem gedeckten Tisch posieren. Die Lebensmittel sind nur Nachbildungen, er habe den Menschen gesagt, sie sollen die Augen verdecken und sich vorstellen, was sie gerne zum Essen hätten, schildert der Fotograf.
These photographs are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh two of the poorest states of India. From the series "Dreaming Food", a conceptual project about hunger issue in India. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [This project has been the subject of much online debate. Please read Alessio Mamo’s statement, released on 24 July 2018, giving more details and apologising for any offence: https://medium.com/@alessio.mamo/my-statement-on-dreaming-food-7169257d2c5c] ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My name is Alessio Mamo (@alessio_mamo) an Italian freelance photographer based in Catania, Sicily. In 2008 I began my career in photojournalism focusing on contemporary social, political and economic issues. I extensively cover issues related to refugee displacement and migration starting in Sicily, and extending most recently to the Middle East. I was awarded 2nd prize in the People Singles category of #WPPh2018 and this week I’m taking over World Press Photo's Instagram account. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Despite economic growth, a majority of the Indian population still lives in extreme poverty and disease. Behind India’s new-found economic strength are 300 million poor people who live on less than $1 per day. Government figures may indicate a reduction in poverty. But the truth is, with increasing global food prices, poverty is spreading everywhere like a swarm of locusts. These pictures are taken in rural areas where conditions are worse than in the cities and where close to 70% of India’s population reside today. Statistics show that 2.1 million children under 5 years old die of malnutrition annually. The idea of this project was born after reading the statistics of how much food is thrown away in the West, especially during Christmas time. I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #WPPh2018#asia #dreamingfood #india
Viele Kommentatoren finden nun aber, dass die Fotos nicht soziale Probleme aufzeigen, sondern vielmehr Leid und Armut von Menschen für abgedroschene Inszenierungen ausbeuten. Viele unterstellen Mamo er würde geschmacklosen und zynischen "Armuts-Porno" betreiben.
Die Fotostrecke wurde bereits 2011 geknipst. Am Montag postete Mamo diese allerdings auf dem Instagram-Account der World Press Photo Foundation, die jährlich das beste Pressefoto kürt. Die World Press Photo Foundation musste auch einige Kritik für die Fotos einstecken, verteidigte sich aber damit, dass allein die Fotografen für die geposteten Fotos zuständig seien.
Bleiben Sie informiert mit dem Newsletter von heute.at
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:
(red)