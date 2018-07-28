Dehnungsstreifen und Narben

H&M verzichtet auf Retusche bei Fotos

Die Body-Positivity-Bewegung hat die Großen der Fashion-Industrie erreicht. Der Modegigant H&M zeigt seine Models neuerdings schön unperfekt.

Sommersprossen und Schwangerschaftsstreifen: Dieses H&M-Model zeigt stolz seine kleinen Makel. Zahlreiche weitere Frauen ... ... zeigen im Online-Shop des Fashion-Riesen ihre Dehnungsstreifen. Aber auch ... ... ihre behaarten Arme mussten nicht der Photoshop-Bearbeitung weichen. Dieses Model trägt einen schwarzen Bikini. Und es hat eine Narbe auf der Stirn. Auch Plus-Size-Frauen werden im Shop fündig. Über Gutes sprechen will H&M aber nicht: Die englische "Daily Mail" hat um ein Statement gebeten ? vergebens.

Wer durch die aktuelle Bademode-Kollektion des Online-Stores von H&M stöbert, dürfte eine kleine Sensation entdecken: Auf Dutzenden Bildern sehen wir neuerdings Hinterns mit Schwangerschaftsstreifen. Und bei genauerem Hinschauen gibt's weitere Makel zu sehen, die sonst aus Werbebildern wegretuschiert werden: Haarige Arme, eine Narbe mitten auf der Stirn – auch Models sind eben nicht perfekt.

Auf Retusche hat der Modegigant offenbar ganz bewusst verzichtet. Und die Frauen lieben es: "Vielen Dank H&M, dass ihr Dehnungsstreifen, Hip Dips, Love Handles usw. auf euren Bademode-Fotos lasst", schreibt eine Kundin. "Die Fotos nicht zu bearbeiten hilft uns, uns nicht mit unrealistischen Körpermassstäben zu vergleichen und uns normal zu fühlen."

Kein Kommentar

H&M selbst mag aber nicht über Gutes sprechen: Die britische "Daily Mail" hat nach einem Statement zur neuen Bildbearbeitungsdevise gefragt – vergeblich.

Weitere Moderiesen haben es schon vorgemacht: Auch Asos und Missguided haben dem Photoshop-Wahn abgeschworen und setzen heute mehr auf die ungeschminkte Wahrheit statt auf perfekt retuschierte Fotos.

STRETCH MARKS - MODEL'S OWN - AND PRETTY DAMN HOT IF YOU ASK ME! If you have been following this blog you will already know how I feel about advertisers and media industry people using airbrushed images and models who all look exactly the same in terms of no cellulite/ no stretch marks/ no fat at all…. I really want to see a 'normal body revolution' where women with very average shapes and sizes are not only used as models but are encouraged in their non-uniformity. I have a dream! Well, a while ago I stumbled upon this beautiful model on one of my favourite sites and I was pleasantly surprised to see that her stretch marks were left unairbrushed for us all to see. Today, it has made the news and quite rightly so….this is great news - epic news! I adore women's bodies with all their quirks, bumps, lumps, stripes and dimples and I really feel our next generation should see much more of this in magazines and on billboards in order to reset this myth of perfection we have all been drawn into. Perfection doesn't exist outside of a computer photoshop programme! So, I would like to take a moment to congratulate ASOS for this bold move and encourage them to keep it coming…this gorgeous model may have an amazing, and extremely slim body but not covering up her stretch marks is definitely a step in the right direction! We are all imperfectly perfect and THAT is something worth photographing. #asos #asosstretchmarks #womenarebeautiful #fashionrevolution #modelsown #stretchmarks #tigerstripes #womenrock #weareallthesame #bodyrevolution #bodypositive #bodybeautiful #fashiongoals Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ladies Pass It On (@ladiespaßiton) am Jul 7, 2017 um 3:12 PDT
(kfi)

(kfi/20 Minuten)

