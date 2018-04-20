"Der beste DJ der Welt ist von uns gegangen"

???
Wo ist er hingegangen?
Die Nachricht über Aviciis Tod schockiert. Fans und Stars trauern auf Twitter. Die Nachricht vom Ableben des Musikers verstört die ganze Welt.
Star-DJ Avicii ist im Alter von nur 28 Jahren gestorben. Seine Fans sind geschockt, wie ein Blick auf Twitter zeigt.Video Das waren DJ Aviciis größte Erfolge
Bin grad mega geschockt.. Hab Avicii mega gefeiert, kanns echt nicht glauben.. #RIPAvicii– Mephistophreen (@Mephistophreen) 20. April 2018
Es ist so traurig das #Avicii gestorben ist ?? vor allem es ist plötzlich ?#RIPAvicii@Avicii– Chiara (@chiaramaxime1) 20. April 2018
Tragisch dass eine so tallentierte Person wiedermals zu früh von uns gegangen ist #Avicii– Poke (@PascalPoke) 20. April 2018
#Avicii ...damit ist der Beste Dj der Welt in einem zu jungen alter von uns gegangen...mein Beileid an alle– LittleUmbreon_ (@littleUmbreon_) 20. April 2018
Und auch Stars sind über die Todesnachricht geschockt. US-Sänger Adam Lambert trauert um einen "brillanten Komponisten".
RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh– ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) 20. April 2018
Der britische DJ Calvin Harris spricht von einer "verheerenden Nachricht".
Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x– Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) 20. April 2018
US-Musiker Nile Rodgers weint im Flugzeug.
I'm crying on the airplane. I hope I don't make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII– Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) 20. April 2018
Rita Ora ist "am Boden zerstört".
I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken.– Rita Ora (@RitaOra) 20. April 2018
"Die Welt war ein glücklicherer Ort mit Aviciis Gegenwart", schreibt die Band Imagine Dragons auf Twitter.
devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr– Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) 20. April 2018
