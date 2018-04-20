Tod von Avicii

"Der beste DJ der Welt ist von uns gegangen"

Die Nachricht über Aviciis Tod schockiert. Fans und Stars trauern auf Twitter. Die Nachricht vom Ableben des Musikers verstört die ganze Welt.

Mit dem Lied "Levels" wurde DJ Avicii weltberühmt. Jetzt ist der Schwede mit dem bürgerlichen Name Tim Bergling im Alter von nur 28 Jahren gestorben. Avicii soll in Maskat, der Hauptstadt des Oman, gestorben sein, wie verschiedene Medien berichten. "Die Familie ist geschockt und wir bitten darum die Privatsphäre in dieser schweren Zeit zu respektieren", heißt es in einer Stellungnahme des Managements. Der DJ hatte in der Vergangenheit mit gesundheitlichen Problem zu kämpfen. Mehrmals musste Avicii Auftritte absagen, unter anderem wegen eines Blinddarmdurchbruchs und einer Bauchspeicheldrüsenentzündung. Ob der Tod damit in Verbindung steht, ist noch völlig unklar. Avicii zählt zu den erfolgreichsten DJs der Welt. 2012 und 2013 schaffte er es im Ranking des "DJ Magazine" jeweils auf den dritten Platz der besten DJs. Er arbeitete unter anderem mit Madonna, Coldplay und David Guetta zusammen.

Star-DJ Avicii ist im Alter von nur 28 Jahren gestorben. Seine Fans sind geschockt, wie ein Blick auf Twitter zeigt.

Und auch Stars sind über die Todesnachricht geschockt. US-Sänger Adam Lambert trauert um einen "brillanten Komponisten".

Der britische DJ Calvin Harris spricht von einer "verheerenden Nachricht".

US-Musiker Nile Rodgers weint im Flugzeug.

Rita Ora ist "am Boden zerstört".

"Die Welt war ein glücklicherer Ort mit Aviciis Gegenwart", schreibt die Band Imagine Dragons auf Twitter.

  • Muamer Zejn am 20.04.2018 21:25 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    ???

    Wo ist er hingegangen?

