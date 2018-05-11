Levan Tsikurishvili

11. Mai 2018 16:34; Akt: 11.05.2018 16:44 Print

Regisseur der Avicii Doku bricht sein Schweigen

Via Instagram erinnert sich der Dokumentar-Filmer mit rührenden Worten an den verstorbenen Superstar.

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Der Tod von DJ Avicii beschäftigt noch immer die Musikwelt. Nachdem sich bereits Aviciis bester Kumpel und seine heimliche Freundin zu Wort gemeldet hatten, äußerte sich nun auch Levan Tsikurishvili, der Regisseur der Avicii-Doku "True Stories".

Star-DJ Avicii tot aufgefunden

"Du warst die intelligenteste und loyalste Person, die ich in dieser oberflächlichen Industrie je kennengelernt habe und wirst es auch immer sein", schrieb der Filmemacher unter anderem.

Writing this to you feels unreal; like a never-ending nightmare or a terrible joke. You were, and always will be the most intelligent and loyal person I’ve ever got to know in this superficial industry. An industry that was not smart enough for you and that never really understood who you were. I admire and will severely miss your genuine and humble behavior, which I’ve never seen in any other person. Never did I see you judge a person based on the opinion of others, and never did you let others judge someone that wasn’t there in person to defend themselves. These are few of many things that always pops up in my head when I'm thinking of you. Never forgetting moments like when a Lemur bit your finger in Madagascar in the middle of the jungle, and you almost passed away of pain while you were plaster your finger with the leaves. But you still wanted to protect the Lemur and argued with me; "brysh, he is not aggressive, he just thought my finger was a part of the food I gave him, it's not his fault." I'm so thankful for everything we went through together, everything you did for me, everything you taught me by your actions, every single work we did together, all the WEEK-long creative conversations we used to have and fights that always used to end up in something great, epic nights, endless laughs, the documentary we did that didn’t left a single person emotionally untouched, ALL the night long music sessions I was fortunate to film, your best friends that meant the whole world to you, who also quickly became my close friends, silly jokes, popcorn evenings and all the places we went to together. You introduced me to a world that did not exist for me before our paths crossed again and I have you to thank for many things I still do today. I will always stay loyal to you and your spirit, nothing has changed in our loyalty, and I will forever carry you deep down in my heart until the day I die and hopefully meet you again in a better place, where you are right now. Thank you "Brysh" Tim for everything! I Love you and miss you so much🖤🖤🖤

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Levan Tsikurishvili (@levantsik) am

(lfd)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

KEINE SPOILER

"Deadpool 2" hat "beste Post-Credits-Scene EVER"

KEINE SPOILER

Im Netz sind bereits erste Reaktionen auf die Comicverfilmung zu finden. Lob regnet es u.a. für das Bonusmaterial im Abspann.

Eurovision entzieht Rechte

China zensiert ESC, darf nicht mehr ausstrahlen

Eurovision entzieht Rechte

Weil bei der chinesischen Song-Contest-Übertragung Regenbogen-Flaggen und andere LGBT-Symbole zensiert wurden, verbietet Eurovision die Ausstrahlung in China gleich ganz.

Den ESC miterleben

Public Viewing Hotspots für den Song Contest

Den ESC miterleben

Am Samstag steigt der Song Contest, "unser" Starter Cesár Sampson ist unter den Finalisten. "Heute" weiß, wo man in Wien auf der Leinwand mitfiebern kann.

ESC 2018

Hier probt Cesár Sampson für's Song Contest Finale

ESC 2018

Drei Testläufe stehen vor der großen Bewerbs-Show an. Schon beim ersten bewies Cesár Sampson, warum er als Geheimfavorit gilt.

In der Marxhalle in Wien

Ho ruck! Am Samstag ist Bodyweight-Day 2018

In der Marxhalle in Wien

Am 12. Mai 2018 findet zum bereits dritten Mal der Bodyweight-Day in der Marxhalle in Wien statt. Dabei werden auch die neuesten Trendsportarten vorgestellt.

Song Contest 2018

ESC Finalprobe: "Heute" war mit Cesár backstage

Song Contest 2018

Manuela Tiefnig - Der Song Contest geht in die heiße Phase! Das gab's vor der ersten Finalprobe zu sehen...

"Massive Gehirnerschütterung"

Andreas Gabalier schockt Fans mit Platzwunde

Der Volks Rock'n'Roller hat sich am Donnerstag eine Kopfverletzung zugezogen.

Am 31. Mai 2018

Good Charlotte spielen ein Open Air in der Arena Wien

Am 31. Mai 2018

Pop-Punk made in Maryland steht auf dem Programm. Hier gibt's Tickets...

Am 11. Mai 2018

Die Wiener Festwochen starten mit Gratiskonzert

Am 11. Mai 2018

Ernst Molden und Gäste eröffnen den mehrwöchigen Event am Rathausplatz.

Kopfverletzungen

Tausende Fans wünschen Gabalier gute Besserung

Kopfverletzungen

"Damn! Mit was oder wem hat dei Kopferl da Bekanntschaft gemacht!?"... Tausende sorgen sich um ihren geliebten Volks-Rock'n'Roller.