Thrash-Legende Slayer geht in die Musik-Pension

Vor 35 Jahren startete die Band aus Kalifornien mit dem Debütalbum "Show No Mercy" ihren globalen Siegeszug. Nun ist es an der Zeit, aufzuhören.

Sänger und Bassist Tom Araya von der Band "Slayer" Slayer Slayer Slayer beim Rock in Rio 2013. Gerry Holt von Slayer - Seerock Festival/Schwarzlsee, Graz, 2013. Kerry King und Tom Araya von Slayer beim Seerock Festival 2013.

"Das Ende ist nah… Slayer verabschieden sich mit einer finalen Welttournee", versetzte man auf diversen Social-Media-Kanälen die weltweite Fangemeinde in einen Schockzustand. Kaum eine andere Band hat die moderne Metal-Szene so geprägt wie das Quartett aus Huntington Park.

Mit den drei Über-Alben "Reign in Blood" (1986), "South of Heaven" (1988) und "Seasons in the Abyss" (1990) stiegen Tom Araya (Bass, Gesang), Kerry King (Gitarre), Jeff Hanneman (Gitarre) und Dave Lombardo (Schlagzeug) zu internationalen Superstars auf. Seither spielte man Headliner-Slots auf so ziemlich allen namhaften Festivals.

Neben der Musik stand bei den zweifachen Grammy-Gewinnern immer auch die Provokation im Mittelpunkt. So sorgte die Verwendung von NS-Symbolen und zweideutige Texte über das Dritte Reich für zahlreiche Kontroversen. Der im Jahr 2013 verstorbene Hanneman hat aber Sympathien für den Nationalsozialismus immer dementiert. Auch durch das Spiel mit antichristlichen Symbolen provozierte oft Skandale.

After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell’s-a-breaking-loose music ever created, being one of the four bands that defined an entire musical genre and being the band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to…after nearly 37 years, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, Gold records and other accolades…having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding brother, and even appearing on “The Tonight Show,” the age of Slayer, one of the greatest thrash/ metal/punk bands of this or any age, is coming to an end. Slayer will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all the support over the years. N. American tickets public on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10AM local.  Ltd Slayer onstage + meet & greet + exclusive merch packages at slayer.net. MAY 10 Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA 11 FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA 13 Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA 16 PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC 17 South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC 19 Big Four, Calgary, AB 20 Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB 22 Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB 24 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN 25 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL 27 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI 29 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON 30 Place Bell, Montreal, PQ JUNE 1 Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT 2 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ 4 Santander Arena, Reading, PA 6 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH 7 Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH 9 KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA 10 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA 12 VUHL Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA 14 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC 15 Orlando Amphitheater, Orlando, FL 17 Smart Financial Centre, Houston, TX 19 The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX 20 Austin 360 Amphitheater, Austin, TX

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Slayer (@slayerbandofficial) am

Finale Tour
Trotzdem wird man sich vor allem wegen der Musik an Slayer erinnern. Nicht umsonst gehörte sie mit Metallica, Megadeth, und Anthrax zu den "Big Four" des US-amerikanischen Thrash Metal.

Doch jetzt hat man als Band anscheinend genug erreicht oder ist an Grenzen angestoßen, die das Weitermachen unmöglich erscheinen lassen. Mit einer großen Welttournee will man sich von den Fans gebührend verabschieden.

Gemeinsam mit Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament und Behemoth zieht man ein letztes Mal um den Globus. Am 23. November sagt man im Gasometer auch den Fans aus Österreich Lebwohl.

