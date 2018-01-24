Thrash-Legende Slayer geht in die Musik-Pension

"Das Ende ist nah… Slayer verabschieden sich mit einer finalen Welttournee", versetzte man auf diversen Social-Media-Kanälen die weltweite Fangemeinde in einen Schockzustand. Kaum eine andere Band hat die moderne Metal-Szene so geprägt wie das Quartett aus Huntington Park.

Mit den drei Über-Alben "Reign in Blood" (1986), "South of Heaven" (1988) und "Seasons in the Abyss" (1990) stiegen Tom Araya (Bass, Gesang), Kerry King (Gitarre), Jeff Hanneman (Gitarre) und Dave Lombardo (Schlagzeug) zu internationalen Superstars auf. Seither spielte man Headliner-Slots auf so ziemlich allen namhaften Festivals.

Neben der Musik stand bei den zweifachen Grammy-Gewinnern immer auch die Provokation im Mittelpunkt. So sorgte die Verwendung von NS-Symbolen und zweideutige Texte über das Dritte Reich für zahlreiche Kontroversen. Der im Jahr 2013 verstorbene Hanneman hat aber Sympathien für den Nationalsozialismus immer dementiert. Auch durch das Spiel mit antichristlichen Symbolen provozierte oft Skandale.

Finale Tour

Trotzdem wird man sich vor allem wegen der Musik an Slayer erinnern. Nicht umsonst gehörte sie mit Metallica, Megadeth, und Anthrax zu den "Big Four" des US-amerikanischen Thrash Metal.

Doch jetzt hat man als Band anscheinend genug erreicht oder ist an Grenzen angestoßen, die das Weitermachen unmöglich erscheinen lassen. Mit einer großen Welttournee will man sich von den Fans gebührend verabschieden.

Gemeinsam mit Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament und Behemoth zieht man ein letztes Mal um den Globus. Am 23. November sagt man im Gasometer auch den Fans aus Österreich Lebwohl.

(baf)