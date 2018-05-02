Videobotschaft vom Dreh

02. Mai 2018 17:21; Akt: 02.05.2018 17:21 Print

Neil Gaiman zeigt Set von American Gods - Staffel 2

Autor Neal Gaiman persönlich gewährt einen ersten Blick hinter die Kulissen der 2. Staffel von "American Gods".

Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) ist einer der alten Götter, der den Kampf gegen die neuen Götter führt. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) ist der treue Bodyguard Wednesday's und verteidigt ihn in jeder Lebenslage. In der Serie gibt es neue Götter, welche die Feinde sind. American Gods ist eine us-amerikanische Amazon-Prime-Serie. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) und Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) in der Serie American Gods. American Gods ist eine us-amerikanische Amazon-Prime-Serie, basierend auf dem gleichnamigen Buch von Neil Gaiman (ganz links)

Das "House on the Rock" spielt eine zentrale Rolle im Kampf der alten Götter gegen die neuen. Für die zweite Staffel von "American Gods" wird am Originalschauplatz gedreht.

Dass die Dreharbeiten in Spring Green, Wisconsin, bereits in vollem Gange sind, erkennt man an dem Video, das Neil Gaiman auf Twitter gepostet hat.

Die neuen Folgen sollen 2019 im TV laufen.



(lam)

