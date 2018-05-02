Neil Gaiman zeigt Set von American Gods - Staffel 2

Das "House on the Rock" spielt eine zentrale Rolle im Kampf der alten Götter gegen die neuen. Für die zweite Staffel von "American Gods" wird am Originalschauplatz gedreht.

Dass die Dreharbeiten in Spring Green, Wisconsin, bereits in vollem Gange sind, erkennt man an dem Video, das Neil Gaiman auf Twitter gepostet hat.

Die neuen Folgen sollen 2019 im TV laufen.

If you’re wondering what the fuss is about here’s footage of American Gods Season 2 at the House on the Rock. It’s what Season 1 was leading up to. Out in 2019 on @AmericanGodsSTZ Starz in the US, @GodsOnAmazon Amazon Prime Video in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/xYe2To63g3