"House of Cards"-Star Reg E. Cathey ist tot

Als Freddy Hayes wurde er von "Präsident" Kevin Spacey in "House of Cards" ins Weiße Haus geholt und wäre dort auch nach Spaceys unrühmlichen Abgang geblieben. Dazu sollte es nicht mehr kommen. Reg E. Cathey ist mit 59 Jahren gestorben. Er hat den Kampf gegen den Krebs verloren.

Laut "TMZ" verstarb Cathey im Kreise seiner Familie an Lungenkrebs. Freunde und Verwandte sollen dem Emmy-Gewinner zu Hause in New York City zur Seite gestanden haben.

Von seinen Kollegen wird Cathey betrauert: Mit seinen Barbecue-Rippchen und tiefgründigen Weisheiten wurde er nämlich zu einem der Set-Lieblinge bei "House of Cards". Michael Kelly, der in der Serie die rechte Hand des Präsidenten spielt, teilte seine Trauer via Twitter (siehe unten): "Reg E. Cathey war einer der freundlichsten, lustigsten und talentiertesten Draufgänger, die ich je die Ehre kennenzulernen hatte. Wir haben heute einen wirklich guten Mann verloren. Du wirst vermisst werden, Bruder!"

Cathey gehörte auch zur Stammbesetzung von "The Wire", in "Outcast" spielte er Chief Giles.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) 9. Februar 2018





There are words. Reg E Cathey was one of the kindest, funniest, talented badasses I have ever had the honor of knowing. We lost a really good man today. You will be missed brother.

https://t.co/UQGfxRriFO — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) 10. Februar 2018

(lam)