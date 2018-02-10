10. Februar 2018 14:25; Akt: 10.02.2018 14:44 Print

"House of Cards"-Star Reg E. Cathey ist tot

"House of Cards" und "The Wire": Reg E. Cathey starb mit 59 an Krebs.

Als Freddy Hayes wurde er von "Präsident" Kevin Spacey in "House of Cards" ins Weiße Haus geholt und wäre dort auch nach Spaceys unrühmlichen Abgang geblieben. Dazu sollte es nicht mehr kommen. Reg E. Cathey ist mit 59 Jahren gestorben. Er hat den Kampf gegen den Krebs verloren.

Laut "TMZ" verstarb Cathey im Kreise seiner Familie an Lungenkrebs. Freunde und Verwandte sollen dem Emmy-Gewinner zu Hause in New York City zur Seite gestanden haben.

Von seinen Kollegen wird Cathey betrauert: Mit seinen Barbecue-Rippchen und tiefgründigen Weisheiten wurde er nämlich zu einem der Set-Lieblinge bei "House of Cards". Michael Kelly, der in der Serie die rechte Hand des Präsidenten spielt, teilte seine Trauer via Twitter (siehe unten): "Reg E. Cathey war einer der freundlichsten, lustigsten und talentiertesten Draufgänger, die ich je die Ehre kennenzulernen hatte. Wir haben heute einen wirklich guten Mann verloren. Du wirst vermisst werden, Bruder!"

Cathey gehörte auch zur Stammbesetzung von "The Wire", in "Outcast" spielte er Chief Giles.





