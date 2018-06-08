Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Tränen und Grinsen
Millionen lieben dieses Trennungs-Video
Sie waren eines der bekanntesten YouTuber-Pärchen. Doch Liza Koshy und David Dobrik haben sich getrennt. Ihr gemeinsames YouTube-Video zum Liebes-Aus geht viral.
Die US-Amerikaner Liza Koshy (22) und David Dobrik (21) erreichten mit ihren Comedy-Videos auf YouTube zusammen über 21 Millionen Abonnenten. Sie waren ein Superstar-Paar ihrer Zunft, zelebrierten und nutzten ihre Beziehung auch gern in gemeinsamen Videos.Mehr virale Videos und Storys finden Sie in der "Heute"-App: Öffnen Sie dazu einfach die Anwendung für Android oder iPhone und swipen Sie zweimal horizontal in die Timeout-Ansicht!
Wie sie in einem neuen Video nun verkünden, sind die beiden Vlogger aber schon seit einem halben Jahr nicht mehr zusammen. Der Clip geht gerade um die Welt – weil Liza und David darin eine ungeschönte Gefühlsachterbahnfahrt hinlegen und ihre Zuschauer gleich mitnehmen. Mitfahren kannst du im Video oben.
Auch auf ihren Instagram-Profilen machen sie die Trennung publik, mit optimistischen Posts:
I've never written a break up post, but I would imagine that they're pretty sad. So I'm going to skip that part and remind you of how much you mean to me and the people around you. You have impacted me and so many others in ways that are hard to express. I can honestly say you're the most genuine, hilarious, and brilliant human I've ever known and I'm so lucky to be able to learn from you and call you my best friend. I wish you nothing but the greatest and I'm so excited to continue to watch you accomplish everything you set your mind to. I love you so much. Now hurry up and come downstairs we have puns to make (as friends) lol Ein Beitrag geteilt von DAVID DOBRIK (@daviddobrik) am Jun 5, 2018 um 7:13 PDT
Breaking up is rough. But at least I get to go through it with my best friend. David, you're a constant reminder of what I aspire to be. You're the most genuinely kind person, a loyal, giving friend and a borderline-insane genius of a creator. Thank you for giving me and so many others so much joy and inspiration. The laugh and love they experience for minutes, I'm lucky to have for a lifetime. I'd say I'm excited to see all that your brilliance will achieve, but I'll be there front row to watch it all, so I'll tell you then. Thank you for the best relationship, the best friendship and the best ride to the grocery store to make puns. I love you! I'm coming downstairs now! Ein Beitrag geteilt von Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy) am Jun 5, 2018 um 7:16 PDT
