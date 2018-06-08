Tränen und Grinsen

Millionen lieben dieses Trennungs-Video

Sie waren eines der bekanntesten YouTuber-Pärchen. Doch Liza Koshy und David Dobrik haben sich getrennt. Ihr gemeinsames YouTube-Video zum Liebes-Aus geht viral.

Die US-Amerikaner Liza Koshy (22) und David Dobrik (21) erreichten mit ihren Comedy-Videos auf YouTube zusammen über 21 Millionen Abonnenten. Sie waren ein Superstar-Paar ihrer Zunft, zelebrierten und nutzten ihre Beziehung auch gern in gemeinsamen Videos.

Wie sie in einem neuen Video nun verkünden, sind die beiden Vlogger aber schon seit einem halben Jahr nicht mehr zusammen. Der Clip geht gerade um die Welt – weil Liza und David darin eine ungeschönte Gefühlsachterbahnfahrt hinlegen und ihre Zuschauer gleich mitnehmen. Mitfahren kannst du im Video oben.

Auch auf ihren Instagram-Profilen machen sie die Trennung publik, mit optimistischen Posts:

