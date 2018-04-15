Dieses Kind ist weder Bub noch Mädchen

Verstehe nix mehr
Einfach verrückt.. Entweder hat es eine V oder einen P, was bedeutet in Zukunft soll entschieden werden? Ich kann nicht mehr. Wohin wir in 100 Jahren ankommen? (Ich werde es eh nimma erleben)
Kyl und Brent Myer wollen das Geschlecht ihres zweijährigen Nachwuchses nicht verraten. Zoomer soll einst selbst entscheiden dürfen.
Hi! We’ve made quite a few new friends since Alex Morris’ #THEYBY article came out in @NYmag and @TheCut this week. We want to introduce ourselves to you and welcome you into our world! I’m Kyl, Zoomer’s mom, Brent is Zoomer’s dad, and Zoomer is our incredible little toddler. Brent and I practice gender creative parenting. We didn’t assign a gender to Zoomer, we don’t disclose their sex to people who don’t need to know, and we use gender-neutral pronouns for Zoomer (they/them/their). We actively work to provide Zoomer with an environment that celebrates their individuality. We expose them to all kinds of toys, clothes, colors and activities and we encourage their interests and self-expression. Parenting this way has certainly reduced Zoomer’s experiences with gendered micro-aggressions and stereotypes. Additionally, we actively strive to teach Zoomer about diversity, inclusion, equality, autonomy, and social justice. We are able to do this with an amazing network of supportive and loving family members, friends, and caretakers. We are very proud and confident about our decision to raise Zoomer this way and we felt a responsibility to be a resource for people who are interested in learning more about gender creative parenting. As you’ll see, there is virtually NO negativity on our account. We are proud of the community we have cultivated here and we intentionally created a space that is accessible, respectful, kind and fun. We’re happy you’re here. Check out our website RaisingZoomer.com and my TEDx talk (google “Kyl Myers TED talk”). We hope you find what you’re looking for. Feel free to DM us with your questions. And if you feel so inclined, we’d love to know more about you! ⭐️ What’s your name, where are you from, and what brought you here? ⭐️ 💕 - The Courtney-Myers Family
Wie "Daily Record" berichtet, ziehen die Myers ihr Kind geschlechtlos auf. Sie gehören der Gender Creative Parenting Bewegung an und glauben, dass das Geschlecht zwar biologisch festgelegt sei, aber nichts über den Charakter des Kindes verrät. Demnach soll Zoomer, wie der zweijährige Spross von Kyl und Brent heißt, irgendwann ganz einfach selbst entscheiden, welchem Geschlecht sie/er angehören möchte.
Die Eltern von Zoomer sind der Meinung, dass sie durch diese Art der Erziehung vermeiden, ihren Nachwuchs in eine vorgefertigte Geschlechterrolle – mit all seinen Einschränkungen – zu stecken. So soll Zoomer die Möglichkeit haben, eine "stereotypenfreie Kindheit" zu erleben.
Personen, die nicht unbedingt wissen müssen, welchem Geschlecht Zoomer tatsächlich angehört, wird das auch nicht verraten.
Freiheit haben, um eigene Identität zu finden
"Das Geschlecht sagt uns nichts über die Persönlichkeit, das Temperament, die Lieblingsfarbe, die Ernährungsgewohnheiten, den Sinn für Humor, die Einstellung gegenüber dem Klimawandel oder irgendwelche anderen einzigartigen Eigenschaften", schreiben die Myers auf ihrem Blog "Raising Zoomer".
Zoomers Mutter Kyl stellt gleichzeitig klar, dass dem Kind deshalb nicht etwa verboten wird, geschlechtsspezifische Präferenzen zu äußern bzw. zu leben. Das Ziel sei lediglich, dass Zoomer so "die Freiheit hat, die eigene Identität zu erforschen und zu schaffen – und zwar außerhalb der Beschränkungen und Erwartungen traditioneller Geschlechternormen."
Kyl und Brent wissen, dass dieser Erziehungsstil nicht für alle Eltern in Frage kommen würde und bei vielen auf Unverständnis stößt, dennoch sind sie selbst zufrieden mit ihrer Art der Erziehung: "Jedes Elternteil macht das, was er für seine Kinder für das Beste hält."
Spätestens, wenn Zoomer in die Pubertät kommt, wird sich die Frage nach ihrem/seinem Geschlecht selbst beantworten. Bis dahin soll sie/er die Kindheit genießen – egal, ob als Bub oder Mädchen.
Zoomer Coyote, you’ll be two next month. You are the most amazing child I could have ever hoped for. You are so silly, which is one of my favorite things about you. From the moment you wake up, we’re interactive audience members of the Zoomer Show. You throw your blankets and stuffed animals out of the crib and turn in dizzying circles while making funny sounds like “blubalopalobulab” until you fall down. You laugh, get up, and do it again. You’ve become more picky about what you’re wearing. Daddy will start putting a shirt on you and you’ll say “No” with vigor so daddy has started to give you options so you can choose your own outfit. When I picked you up from school, your teacher told me you were very interested in your friend’s painted toenails and pulled on their toes. So I painted your left foot pink and your right foot teal. You were fascinated by the process and seem to like your colorful toes. You are so friendly and you say hi and wave to everyone. I love when you say “HALLO!” to people. You sound German. You love your Elmo and your baby “Daphne.” You could live in the bathtub. You’re still a big fan of things that *go* - trucks, busses, helicopters and trains. You like mango, and reading “Coco.” You love to find everything that’s purple and say “purple.” It is a fun word. You’re very tall and tower over some of your friends. But you give them hugs and dance and laugh with them and you (kinda) share toys with them. You’re getting a lot better at cooperating when we brush your teeth. You even want to brush our teeth. We love you so much, Zooms, and we are so happy we get to love on you and be a part of your world every day!
