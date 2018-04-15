Dieses Kind ist weder Bub noch Mädchen

Wie "Daily Record" berichtet, ziehen die Myers ihr Kind geschlechtlos auf. Sie gehören der Gender Creative Parenting Bewegung an und glauben, dass das Geschlecht zwar biologisch festgelegt sei, aber nichts über den Charakter des Kindes verrät. Demnach soll Zoomer, wie der zweijährige Spross von Kyl und Brent heißt, irgendwann ganz einfach selbst entscheiden, welchem Geschlecht sie/er angehören möchte.

Die Eltern von Zoomer sind der Meinung, dass sie durch diese Art der Erziehung vermeiden, ihren Nachwuchs in eine vorgefertigte Geschlechterrolle – mit all seinen Einschränkungen – zu stecken. So soll Zoomer die Möglichkeit haben, eine "stereotypenfreie Kindheit" zu erleben.

Personen, die nicht unbedingt wissen müssen, welchem Geschlecht Zoomer tatsächlich angehört, wird das auch nicht verraten.

Freiheit haben, um eigene Identität zu finden

"Das Geschlecht sagt uns nichts über die Persönlichkeit, das Temperament, die Lieblingsfarbe, die Ernährungsgewohnheiten, den Sinn für Humor, die Einstellung gegenüber dem Klimawandel oder irgendwelche anderen einzigartigen Eigenschaften", schreiben die Myers auf ihrem Blog "Raising Zoomer".

Zoomers Mutter Kyl stellt gleichzeitig klar, dass dem Kind deshalb nicht etwa verboten wird, geschlechtsspezifische Präferenzen zu äußern bzw. zu leben. Das Ziel sei lediglich, dass Zoomer so "die Freiheit hat, die eigene Identität zu erforschen und zu schaffen – und zwar außerhalb der Beschränkungen und Erwartungen traditioneller Geschlechternormen."

Kyl und Brent wissen, dass dieser Erziehungsstil nicht für alle Eltern in Frage kommen würde und bei vielen auf Unverständnis stößt, dennoch sind sie selbst zufrieden mit ihrer Art der Erziehung: "Jedes Elternteil macht das, was er für seine Kinder für das Beste hält."

Spätestens, wenn Zoomer in die Pubertät kommt, wird sich die Frage nach ihrem/seinem Geschlecht selbst beantworten. Bis dahin soll sie/er die Kindheit genießen – egal, ob als Bub oder Mädchen.

