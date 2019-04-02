Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
"Diet Prada"
Fashion Blog verwirrt mit Millionen-Versteigerung
"Diet Prada" ist für seine Modekritik bekannt geworden, jetzt verkündeten die Macher Erstaunliches. Doch was ist dahinter?
Hi Dieters! On December 14th, 2014, we started Diet Prada for shits and giggles. 4+ years and 1.2 million followers later and look at what we’ve achieved together. There have been too many epic takedowns/callouts to recap, but nothing has meant more than growing the community and meeting/chatting with so many amazing people through this account. Recently, we’ve been listening to your feedback the past several months and you’re all right...we shouldn’t be doing any sponsored content. Although we’ve been doing less than a dozen per year, it’s more important to maintain its integrity. Honestly, the Kardashians don’t even pay us enough to keep talking about them and are difficult to work with lol, so it’s back to the work force for us! We’ve got bills to pay just like everyone else 🙂. Although we’re moving on from this phase of our life, we still believe wholeheartedly in the mission of Diet Prada, so we’re putting up the account and password on eBay. Anyone who is serious about bidding, we just ask that you DM or e-mail us first so we can make sure to find the best fit possible! FYI the winning bid also includes our personal mobile numbers and e-mails to consult during the transition. Link in bio to bid. Love you all and DP 4ever 🙌. • #dietprada #instagram #auction #ebay #ebayseller #instagramaccountforsale #1millionfollowers #sale #fashion #fashionnews #media #startup #wiwt #ootd #callout #shade #accountability #fashionindustry #fashionweek #readytowear #couture #newyork #nyc #newyorkcity #business #dietprada
Tony Liu und Lindsey Schuyler sind die Gründer der Instagram-"Rakete" oder besser gesagt digitalen Empörungstempels, der die Modewelt verändert: "Diet Prada". Bekannt für seine sarkastischen Kommentare über Copycats, die sich auf den Lorbeeren anderer ausruhen, ist "Diet Prada" ein unabhängiges Medium, das fast gänzlich auf Werbung verzichtet.
Bis jetzt. Denn plötzlich schienen Liu und Schuyler ihre Meinung geändert zu haben. Man könne nicht die ganze Zeit gratis arbeiten, müsse schließlich Rechnungen bezahlen und das ganze wäre ihnen zu zeitaufwändig, wie sie in einem Posting erklärten. Dazu posteten sie einen Screenshot einer Versteigerungsseite bei der man "Diet Prada" sofort um 8 Millionen US-Dollar (ca. 7,5 Millionen Euro) ersteigern könnte.
Doch das Posting-Datum verriet natürlich die beiden: Es war ein Aprilscherz, den sie sich erlaubt haben. Und natürlich einer der, wie es bei "Diet Prada" üblich ist, gleich sehr viel Aufwind und Kommentare bekam.
