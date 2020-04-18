Mya-Lecia Naylor

"Cloud Atlas"-Star stirbt mit nur 16 Jahren

Die Schauspielerin, Sängerin und Tänzerin brach plötzlich zusammen. Nun trauern Fans und Kollegen um die junge Frau.

Sie spielte neben Tom Hanks in "Cloud Atlas" mit und war in "Code Red" zu sehen. Zuletzt erschien Mya-Lecia Naylor in der "Serie Almost Never". Doch nun ist die 16-Jährige tot. Am 7. April brach sie überraschend zusammen, wie ihr Management bekannt gab. Warum die Jugendliche starb, ist noch unklar.

Die junge Schauspielerin hatte eine große Karriere vor sich, nicht nur auf der Leinwand, sondern auch als Sängerin und Tänzerin, schreibt BBC.

Alice Webb von BBC Children's ist schockiert: "Sie schien so hell auf unseren Bildschirmen, und es ist undenkbar, dass sie auf unserem künftigen Weg nicht dabei sein wird."

Fans und Kollegen trauern ebenfalls um die junge Künstlerin. So schrieb etwa "Game-of-Thrones"-Star Nathalie Emmanuel auf Twitter: "Sehr traurig, von Mya-Lecia Naylors Tod zu hören."

Die Kollegen von "Almost Never" bekundeten auf Instagram ihr Beileid:

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
 Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia's family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia ❤️⁣ ⁣ Message from CBBC:⁣ ⁣ MYA-LECIA ⁣NAYLOR We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from "Millie Inbetween" and "Almost Never", has very sadly died.  Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children's family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer.  We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. ⁣ ⁣ We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call @Childline_official on 0800 11 11.⁣ ⁣ You can also find an online condolence book on the CBBC website. Ein Beitrag geteilt von Almost Never (@almostnevershow) am Apr 17, 2019 um 8:01 PDT

Auch Schauspielkollegin Emily Atack zeigt sich betroffen:

Naylors Fans trauern ebenfalls:

(vro)

