"Cloud Atlas"-Star stirbt mit nur 16 Jahren

Sie spielte neben Tom Hanks in "Cloud Atlas" mit und war in "Code Red" zu sehen. Zuletzt erschien Mya-Lecia Naylor in der "Serie Almost Never". Doch nun ist die 16-Jährige tot. Am 7. April brach sie überraschend zusammen, wie ihr Management bekannt gab. Warum die Jugendliche starb, ist noch unklar.

Die junge Schauspielerin hatte eine große Karriere vor sich, nicht nur auf der Leinwand, sondern auch als Sängerin und Tänzerin, schreibt BBC.

Alice Webb von BBC Children's ist schockiert: "Sie schien so hell auf unseren Bildschirmen, und es ist undenkbar, dass sie auf unserem künftigen Weg nicht dabei sein wird."

Fans und Kollegen trauern ebenfalls um die junge Künstlerin. So schrieb etwa "Game-of-Thrones"-Star Nathalie Emmanuel auf Twitter: "Sehr traurig, von Mya-Lecia Naylors Tod zu hören."

Very sad to hear the tragic news of Mya-Lecia Naylor's passing. She was a part of the @aj_management family who represent me in the UK. Although I didnot know her personally, I wanted to send my condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time ❤️— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) 17. April 2019

Die Kollegen von "Almost Never" bekundeten auf Instagram ihr Beileid:

Auch Schauspielkollegin Emily Atack zeigt sich betroffen:

Naylors Fans trauern ebenfalls:

(vro)

Bleiben Sie informiert mit dem Newsletter von heute.at

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

(baf)