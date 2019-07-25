Greta Thunberg eröffnet neues "The 1975"-Album

Jeder kann etwas fürs Klima tun. Man muss nur damit anfangen, dachten sich wohl auch die vier Burschen von "The 1975". Auf ihrer neuesten Single redet erst die 16-jährige Greta den Hörern ins Gewissen, bevor Matthew Healy zu singen beginnt.

Der Track heißt wie die Band "The 1975". Eine Version der Nummer eröffnet traditionellerweise jedes Album der Band aus Manchester.

Im Background hört man nur wenige Instrumente, während Greta drüberredet:

"Wir müssen uns eingestehen, dass die älteren Generationen gescheitert sind. [...] Aber der Homo Sapiens ist noch nicht gescheitert. Ja, wir sind dabei, aber er bleibt noch Zeit, das Ruder herumzureißen. [... ] Wir stehen vor einem Desaster aus unaussprechlichem Leid für eine enorme Menge an Menschen. Jetzt ist nicht die Zeit höflich zu sein oder sich zu fragen was man sagen kann und was nicht. Jetzt ist die Zeit, Klartext zu reden. [...] An alle da draußen, es ist Zeit für zivilen Ungehorsam. Es ist Zeit für Rebellion." (Text in ganzer Länge ganz unten)

Die Einnahmen aus dem Song werden The 1975 an "Extinction Rebellion" gespendet. Greta ist der erste Gaststar den die Band einlädt, auf einem ihrer Alben zu singen. Die Nummer ist der erste veröffentlichte Song des neuen Albums "Notes on a Conditional Form", wie der "Guardian" schreibt.

Nur mehr dünnes Vinyl und kein Plastik mehr

Bei einer einfachen Zusammenarbeit zwischen Greta und der Band bleibt es aber nicht. Manager und Label-Boss Jamie Oborne wollen auch bei der Produktion des Albums auf Klima und Umwelt aufpassen. Sie verzichten auf Einwegplastik, packen nicht einmal mehr die CDs darin ein. Auch beim Vinyl wird gespart. Auf 180-Gramm-Platten wird verzichtet, auch wenn sie hipper sind und ihnen eine länger Lebensdauer nachgesagt wird. "Es ist sehr trendy, aber eine schwere LP verbraucht soviel Vinyl wie drei Standardplatten."

Dann "haben wir schon ausgeschi****

Oborne wird vorgeworfen, ein Heuchler zu sein, weil er mit der Tour der Band selbst die Umwelt verschmutze, doch das lässt er nicht auf sich sitzen. "Wir werden das Problem nicht nicht den nächsten Wochen gelöst haben, aber irgendwann schaffen wir es und 50% ist besser als gar nichts. Wenn jeder die Verantwortung dem nächsten in die Schuhe schiebt weil sie das Problem nicht zur Gänze lösen können haben wir schon ausgeschissen."

The 1975

The 1975

Greta Thunbergs Text in ganzer Länge:

"We are right now in the beginning of a climate and ecological crisis. And we need to call it what it is. An emergency.

We must acknowledge that we do not have the situation under control and that we don’t have all the solutions yet. Unless those solutions mean that we simply stop doing certain things. We admit that we are losing this battle. We have to acknowledge that the older generations have failed. All political movements in their present form have failed.

But homo sapiens have not yet failed.

Yes, we are failing, but there is still time to turn everything around. We can still fix this. We still have everything in our own hands. But unless we recognise the overall failures of our current systems, we most probably don’t stand a chance.

We are facing a disaster of unspoken sufferings for enormous amounts of people. And now is not the time for speaking politely or focusing on what we can or cannot say. Now is the time to speak clearly.

Solving the climate crisis is the greatest and most complex challenge that homo sapiens have ever faced. The main solution, however, is so simple that even a small child can understand it. We have to stop our emissions of greenhouse gases.

And either we do that, or we don’t.

You say that nothing in life is black or white. But that is a lie. A very dangerous lie.

Either we prevent a 1.5 degree of warming, or we don’t. Either we avoid setting off that irreversible chain reaction beyond human control, or we don’t.

Either we choose to go on as a civilisation or we don’t. That is as black or white as it gets. Because there are no grey areas when it comes to survival. Now we all have a choice.

We can create transformational action that will safeguard the living conditions for future generations. Or we can continue with our business as usual and fail.

That is up to you and me.

And yes, we need a system change rather than individual change. But you cannot have one without the other. If you look through history, all the big changes in society have been started by people at the grassroots level. People like you and me.

So, I ask you to please wake up and make the changes required possible. To do your best is no longer good enough. We must all do the seemingly impossible.

Today, we use about 100 million barrels of oil every single day. There are no politics to change that. There are no rules to keep that oil in the ground.

So, we can no longer save the world by playing by the rules. Because the rules have to be changed. Everything needs to change. And it has to start today.

So, everyone out there, it is now time for civil disobedience. It is time to rebel.

