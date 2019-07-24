Je 10 Nominierungen

Ariana Grande und Taylor Swift dominieren die VMAs

Ohne große Überraschungen wurden am Dienstag die Nominierungen für die MTV VMAs bekanntgegeben.

Am 26. August sind die Augen der Popmusikwelt nach New Jersey gerichtet. Dann werden wieder die MTV Video Music Awards verliehen. Am Dienstag hat MTV bekanntgegeben, welche Künstler sich Hoffnungen auf einen der begehrten "Mondmänner" (so wird die Trophäe aufgrund ihres Aussehens genannt) machen dürfen.

Mit Ariana Grande und Taylor Swift führen zwei alte Hasen im Showgeschäft den Reigen der Nominierten an. Die beiden Superstars durften sich auf je zehn Nominierungen freuen. Das macht sie gleichzeitig zu den härtesten Konkurrentinnen.

Starke Konkurrenz
Apropos Konkurrenz. Die schläft keinesfalls. Mit Billie Eilish scharrt der nächste Superstar in den Startlöchern. Die 17-Jährige hält mit ihrem Album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" und der Single "bad guy" bei neun Nominierungen.

Camila Cabello, die im vergangenen Jahr groß abgeräumt hat, ist 2019 in lediglich drei Kategorien nominiert.

Video of the Year
21 Savage - "a lot" (ft. J. Cole)
Billie Eilish - "bad guy"
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"
Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road (Remix)" (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"

Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year
Drake - "In My Feelings"
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"
Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper - Shallow"
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix)" (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"

Best New Artist presented by Taco Bell
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road (Remix)" (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello - "Señorita"
Taylor Swift - "ME!" (ft. ft. Brendon Urie)
Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber - "I Don’t Care"
BTS - "Boy With Luv" (ft. Halsey)

Push Artist of the Year
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo

Best Pop
5 Seconds of Summer - "Easier"
Cardi B/Bruno Mars - Please Me"
Billie Eilish - "bad guy"
Khalid - "Talk"
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"

Best Hip-Hop
2 Chainz - "Rule the World" (ft. Ariana Grande)
21 Savage - "a lot" (ft. J. Cole)
Cardi B - "Money"
DJ Khaled - "Higher" (ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend)
Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road (Remix)" (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Travis Scott - "SICKO MODE" (ft. Drake)

Best R&B
Anderson .Paak - "Make It Better" (ft. Smokey Robinson)
Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. - "Could’ve Been" (ft. Bryson Tiller)
Alicia Keys - "Raise a Man"
Ella Mai - "Trip"
Normani - "Waves" (ft. 6LACK)

Best Rock
The 1975 - "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy - "Bishops Knife Trick"
Imagine Dragons - "Natural"
Lenny Kravitz - "Low"
Panic! At the Disco - "High Hopes"
twenty one pilots - "My Blood"

