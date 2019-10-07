CommentCreated with Sketch.Social-MailCreated with Sketch.

Das sind die besten Bars der Welt

Genuss-Momente garantiert. Die weltweit besten Bars wurden gewählt.
500 Experten haben in London die 50 besten Bars rund um den Globus gewählt.
500 Experten hatten im Auftrag des Magazins "Drinks International" wieder ein Ziel vor Augen: die beste Bar der Welt zu küren. Nun steht diese fest. "Dante" belegte bei einem früheren Ranking den 9. Platz. Nun sprang die Bar in Greenwich Village in Manhattan ganz an die Spitze.

Die italienische Bar wurde im Jahre 1915 eröffnet und ist vor allem bekannt für seine Aperitif-Kultur.



Folgend findest du die weitere Auflistung der Top 50. Fünf der Bars befinden sich in New York. Der am höchsten bewertete Shooting Star kommt aus Peru.

2. Connaught Bar (London)



3. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires)



4. The NoMad (New York)



5. American Bar (London)



6. The Clumsies (Athens)



7. Attaboy (New York City)



8. Atlas (Singapore)



9. The Old Man (Hong Kong)



10. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City)



11. Manhattan (Singapore)



12. Native (Singapore)



13. Carnaval (Lima)



14. Katana Kitten (New York City)



15. Guilhotina (São Paulo)



16. Three Sheets (London)

17. Himkok (Oslo)

18. High Five (Tokyo)

19. Salmón Gurú (Madrid)

20. Paradiso (Barcelona)

21. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei)

22. The Dead Rabbit (New York City)

23. Coupette (London)

24. The SG Club (Tokyo)

25. Dr. Stravinsky (Barcelona)

26. Employees Only (New York City)

27. El Copitas (St. Petersburg)

28. Scout (London)

29. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

30. Operation Dagger (Singapore)

31. Baba Au Rum (Athens)

32. La Factoría, (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

33. Presidente (Buenos Aires)

34. Schumann's (Munich)

35. Speak Low (Shanghai)

36. Little Red Door (Paris)

37. Linje Tio (Stockholm)

38. The Old Man (Singapore)

39. Lyaness (London)

40. Happiness Forgets (London)

41. Swift (London)

42. Trick Dog (San Francisco)

43. Maybe Sammy (Sydney)

44. 1930 (Milan)

45. Sober Company (Shanghai)

46. Electric Bing Sutt (Beirut)

47. Kwnt (London)

48. Artesian (RE-ENTRY), London, UK

49. coa (NEW ENTRY), Hong Kong, China

50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy (RE-ENTRY), Rom, Italien
Genuss

