Swift, Grande, Eilish. MTV-Awards in Frauenhand

Frauenpower bei den MTV-Awards. Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift und Billie Eilish sahnten bei der Preisverleihung ab.

Während sich Ariana Grande (26) den Preis in der Kategorie "Künstlerin des Jahres" abholte, konnte sich die 29-jährige Taylor Swift über die Auszeichnung "Video des Jahres" freuen. Der farbenfrohe Clip zum Song "You Need To Calm Down" setzte sich gegen die starke Konkurrenz durch.Die erst 17-jährige Senkrechtstarterin Billie Eilish nahm bei ihrer ersten großen Preisverleihung gleich drei der begehrten Mondmänner entgegen. "Beste neue Künstlerin", "Push Künstlerin des Jahres" und "Bester Videoschnitt" für das Video zum Clip der Hit-Single "Bad Guy" gingen an Eilish und ihr Team.Leider glänzte Billie Eilish bei der Preisverleihung mit ihrer Abwesenheit, allerdings mit einer durchaus einleuchtenden Entschuldigung. Die Sängerin befindet sich zur Zeit in Europa auf Tour.Aber natürlich gab es auch männliche Gewinner. Lil' Nas X wurde mit zwei Awards geehrt, einen davon mit dem Preis für den "Song des Jahres" "Old Town Road".Camila Cabello und Shawn Mendez, das neue Traumpaar im Musikbusiness, holten sich als "Beste Kollaboration" den Preis für ihren gemeinsamen Song "Senorita".HipHop-Göttin Missy Elliott (48) freute sich über den "Video Vanguard Award" für ihr Lebenswerk. Taylor Swift performte ihren Siegersong "You Need To Calm Down" sowie den Titeltrack ihres eben erst erschienen Albums "Lover" live. Miley Cyrus präsentierte dem Publikum in Newark ihren neuen Song "Slide Away".Ansonsten kam die Preisverleihung in diesem Jahr ohne große Aufreger oder gar Skandale aus.